LG Keeps Its Promise as Another Phone Gets Android 13

LG Mobile exited the smartphone business nearly two years ago in April 2021, but the company is surprisingly still busy updating select high-end smartphones to the latest Android 13 update.

Last year, LG announced a big promise to continue updating smartphones with new versions of Android, not to mention security and maintenance releases for newer devices. And while I was skeptical, the company is keeping its promise, as we’re seeing yet another LG Android 13 update rollout.

Yes, over the weekend, multiple reports on Reddit confirmed the LG V60 Android 13 update is arriving on T-Mobile. Unfortunately, we’re not seeing it for AT&T or others yet, but it’ll likely be here shortly. This follows the LG Velvet Android 13 release back in February.

For those unaware, LG promised a three-year update guarantee and said, “LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.”

The LG V60 ThinQ arrived in 2020 and is over three years old, yet it’s still alive and kicking. So far, we’re hearing nothing but positive comments from users suggesting the Android 13 update made the aging phone better than ever. However, that’ll be the end of the road for the V60.

While new software OS updates are great, getting regular security maintenance patches is far more critical, and we’re not sure how many of those LG plans on delivering. Either way, enjoy Android 13 on your LG phone, but it might be a good time to start looking for a replacement.

