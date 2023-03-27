T-Mobile Offers Free MLB.TV for the 2023 Season

For the eighth year in a row, T-Mobile is offering its customers a free MLB.TV season pass—something that normally costs $150. The signup period for this promotion opens March 28th and closes on April 4th. (Select Sprint and Metro customers are also eligible for this deal.)

MLB.TV allows you to stream out-of-market MLB games (plus Minor League games) that aren’t nationally broadcasted on network television or major streaming services. It also includes a ton of documentaries and classic games, in addition to the popular Audio Overlay feature, which lets you mute a team’s announcers and listen to local radio commentary instead.

Dear baseball fans, Just a reminder that free @MLBTV is coming back 3/28-4/3. Sincerely, Your friendly neighborhood social team pic.twitter.com/kX0tP3ctDk — T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 23, 2023

Just to reiterate; MLB.TV is for out-of-market games. It can’t stream live local games, which are already available to you through Apple TV+, Peacock, and all of the traditional sports networks.

To redeem this offer, simply install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) and the MLB app (iOS/Android). Open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between March 28th and April 4th and select the MLB.TV promotion. Note that T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers can redeem this deal—if you’re not sure about eligibility, just install T-Mobile Tuesdays and give it a try.

