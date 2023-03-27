Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Intel NUC 13 Pro Review: A Tiny PC That Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be
Sonos Era 300 Review: Spatial Audio Is a Game Changer
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

T-Mobile Offers Free MLB.TV for the 2023 Season

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The MLB.TV logo on a spotted background.
MLB

For the eighth year in a row, T-Mobile is offering its customers a free MLB.TV season pass—something that normally costs $150. The signup period for this promotion opens March 28th and closes on April 4th. (Select Sprint and Metro customers are also eligible for this deal.)

MLB.TV allows you to stream out-of-market MLB games (plus Minor League games) that aren’t nationally broadcasted on network television or major streaming services. It also includes a ton of documentaries and classic games, in addition to the popular Audio Overlay feature, which lets you mute a team’s announcers and listen to local radio commentary instead.

Just to reiterate; MLB.TV is for out-of-market games. It can’t stream live local games, which are already available to you through Apple TV+, Peacock, and all of the traditional sports networks.

To redeem this offer, simply install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) and the MLB app (iOS/Android). Open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between March 28th and April 4th and select the MLB.TV promotion. Note that T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers can redeem this deal—if you’re not sure about eligibility, just install T-Mobile Tuesdays and give it a try.

Source: T-Mobile

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »