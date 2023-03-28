Eve Launches Matter-Enabled Products, Prepares OTA Update

The Eve Energy monitor now ships with Matter preinstalled, providing a speedy setup process when paired with the Apple HomePod or another Matter controller. Additionally, Eve plans to launch its Matter OTA update for select devices on April 17th.

Matter promises to improve smart homes in three key ways—it will streamline the smart home setup process, improve the response time and range of smart products (through Thread), and act as a “universal translator” for products that are usually incompatible with each other. (In theory, if two devices are Matter-enabled, they should work together regardless of their branding.)

By preinstalling Matter on newly-ordered devices, Eve ensures that its customers can actually get something out of this new standard. Very few companies have adopted Matter, so universal compatibility and other advanced features aren’t actually useful yet.

Eve’s Energy monitor begins shipping with Matter today. Matter-enabled versions of Eve Motion and Eve Door & Window will start shipping on April 17th.

Of course, April 17th is also the launch date for Eve’s Matter OTA update. If you own a HomeKit- and Thread-enabled Eve Energy, Motion, or Door & Window sensor, you should receive a notification for this update in the coming weeks. (Those who are on the Early Access program should receive the final Early Access Matter update today.)

