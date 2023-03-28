REDMAGIC Debuts a New 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor

REDMAGIC, a company known for high-end Android gaming smartphones, just launched a new gaming monitor. It promises to help you “dive into the gaming reality” thanks to a huge 27-inch 4K display loaded with features.

The new REDMAGIC 4K gaming monitor is a 27-inch IPS display with a 3840×1200 UHD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. You’ll also get a 160Hz refresh rate, an anti-glare coating, and it comes complete with over 2000 mini-led lights to get the vibe right. Plus, it delivers 99% DCI-P3 and is HDR Vesa-certified.

More importantly, the all-new REGMAGIC 4K Monitor has a slew of ports for usability and several unique gaming modes to help players get more from their machines. Here’s what the REDMAGIC team had to say:

“At REDMAGIC, we believe in providing gamers worldwide with the ultimate eSports

experience. We strive to deliver high-quality gaming equipment, using professional solutions to

optimize the user experience. Our objective is to expand our focus beyond peripherals to other

e-sports categories, making multi-terminal gaming more professional and enjoyable for gamers.

It is our commitment to provide innovative and high-quality products to the gaming community

that we value user feedback and take it seriously in the design and development of our

products.”

So, what else does this monitor offer besides a 4K resolution and a super-fast refresh rate? Well, you’ll enjoy a 90° rotatable display and landscape or portrait mode orientations, all in a package where the vibrant screen stands out thanks to extremely slim bezels.

You’ll also find several different ports for connectivity. Those include HDMI 2.1 compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two USB-C, three USB-A, and a headphone jack. As expected, you can charge USB-C devices like your REDMAGIC 7 Pro smartphone or gaming peripherals from the monitor.

REDMAGIC also developed a new technology it claims will help reduce motion blur for smooth and fast gameplay, not to mention various scene modes for any situation. There’s a dedicated Movie Mode with crisp and bright colors, FPS mode, and a MOBA mode, with those last two designed to improve FPS or MOBA gaming experiences. Yes, FPS mode includes a crosshair assist feature.

The new REDMAGIC 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order on April 3rd and will be available around the globe (including North America) starting April 6th, 2023, on the REDMAGIC website.