Lenovo’s Newest Laptops Power Your Creative Pursuits

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i in teal on a blue background.
Lenovo (Modified)

This April, Lenovo will launch a series of creativity-focused laptops in its Slim and Yoga lineups. These devices offer a sleek design, several remote work features, and hardware suitable for most creative pursuits.

Lenovo’s Pro Slim 9i is the flagship of this launch. Available in both 14.5- and 16-inch varieties, its most expensive configuration packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB), 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Users can choose between an LCD or Mini LED display, each with a 3.2K resolution (3K in the smaller model), 165Hz refresh rate (14-inch LCD model caps out at 120Hz), and 100% color gambit across DCI-P3 and sRGB (the Mini LED model also offers Adobe RGB and an impressive maximum brightness of 1200 nits). Touch control is optional, and each laptop includes a wide port selection with a single TB4 port.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i in teal.
Lenovo Lenovo Slim Pro 9i
Lenovo Slim 7i in gray.
Lenovo Lenovo Slim 7i
Lenovo Yoga 7i bent into tablet mode with a stylus.
Lenovo Lenovo Yoga 7i
For those who need something less intense, there’s the Lenovo Slim Pro 7. It packs a 14.5-inch screen with a maximum 3K resolution and RTX 4050 GPUs (6GB). Lenovo will also offer a Slim 7i laptop that utilizes an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU and integrated RDNA 3 graphics for a smaller design with extended battery life.

And there’s always the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which comes in 16- and 14-inch configurations. It offers a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with integrated Iris Xe graphics—not the most powerful machine, but its 2-in-1 design and stylus is perfect for note-taking, illustrating, or other labor that requires a more hands-on approach.

Pricing and availability:

  • Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (16″, 8): Starts at $1,800 (May 2023)
  • Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (14.5″, 8): Starts at $1,700 (May 2023)
  • Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (14.5″, 8): Starts at $1,200 (April 2023)
  • Lenovo Slim 7i (14″, 8): Starts at $1,180 (April 2023)
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i (14″, 8): Starts at $850 (April 2023)
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i (16″, 8): Starts at $900 (April 2023)
  • Lenovo Yoga 7 (16″, 8): Starts at $800 (May 2023)

Most of these laptops launch in April of 2023, though the flagship Slim Pro 9i doesn’t arrive until May. Exact launch dates are unknown, though you can view pricing above.

Source: Lenovo

