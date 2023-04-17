Monster Blaster 3.0 Portable Speaker Review: Big Design, Undeniably Good Audio

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $225

When using a portable Bluetooth speaker, you want two things: portability and quality audio. Monster Blaster 3.0 almost ticks both boxes, though the definition of portable is being stretched a little. As for sound quality, Monster delivers some of the best audio I’ve heard from a portable speaker.

Monster isn’t a newcomer to the audio scene, though it’s been selling audio/visual cables for quite a bit longer than speakers. The 20-plus years of experience since launching its first speaker, the Persona One, are immediately perceptible in the quality of sound that thunders from the Blaster 3.0 portable speaker. All 120W do their job well, whether you’re jamming in your backyard with outdoor mode active or enjoying the quieter sounds of the boombox’s indoor settings. The Blaster 3.0 features seven speakers and a solo subwoofer that puts in a lot of work but forgets to give you control over audio settings.

The Monster Blaster 3.0 portable speaker circumvents some of the more common issues with speakers, delivering a full-bodied audio experience that performs at all frequencies. If it were a little smaller, I’d be more agreeable that it’s portable, but it’s hard to care about its size when it offers such a pristine listening experience.

Here's What We Like Balanced frequencies deliver high-quality audio

Environment EQ Mode gives you some control

Minimalist design is aesthetically attractive

Easy-to-connect Bluetooth via NFC pairing And What We Don't Limited battery life

Price tag may sway some

No way to adjust audio frequencies

On the larger and heavier size for a portable speaker

Crisp Audio With a Distinct Bass

Connections: Bluetooth , AUX In, Mic In, NFC

Bluetooth AUX In, Mic In, NFC Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Speaker Output: 120W

120W Speaker Drivers: 4 x 15W full-range, 1 x 60W woofer

The Monster Blaster 3.0 connects to a range of devices via Bluetooth, which you can connect through NFC pairing. There’s also an AUX input for a direct connection and a microphone input for karaoke. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a microphone to test, but the AUX and Bluetooth are fairly standard and worked well.

No matter how you’re connected, when you have seven speakers, you expect an unsurpassed clarity that makes every note and every lyric impossible to miss. I listen to music daily on a number of devices, from my Alexa Echo Dot to my Razer Anzu Glasses, and I’ve yet to be overly impressed by how something sounds. Then I brought the Monster Blaster 3.0 into my home and was treated to the brilliant audio experience I’d been seeking.

It’s not just the clarity of sound that astounded me but how well-rounded everything was. My tastes in music are varied, and I often bounce between deep, ominous tracks and loud, energetic ballads. Regardless of the range I filtered through those seven speakers, the Blaster 3.0 never faltered.

Well-Balanced Frequencies

When the marketing materials for the Blaster 3.0 said “Power Bass,” it absolutely meant it. The 60W woofer hits those deep notes in just the right way that makes your hair stand on end without the unwanted thumping that typically comes with a strong bass. Even higher frequencies are handled well, resulting in a smoother, fuller sound where airy and tinny audio is more common.

One issue you’ll have with simple smart speakers like the Echo Dot is that they struggle to cater to all frequencies, high and low. The Monster Blaster 3.0 does not, which is important for a device designed to be used both indoors and out.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Listening

IP Rating: IPX5 Water Resistant

It’s not a standout feature of the Monster Blaster 3.0, but the Environmental EQ Mode optimizes the sound for the listening space. If you’re lounging by the pool, outdoors mode kicks the audio quality up a notch for a louder, more robust sound.

I quite enjoyed this mode regardless of where I had the boombox because nothing was lost. It fills every space nicely, whereas indoor mode simply lessens the intensity. In some instances, it actually made lyrics harder to hear.

The good news is that if you choose to use the Blaster 3.0 outside, this Bluetooth speaker is IPX5 weather resistant. This rating means the boombox should be able to work even when sprayed with water. It can’t be immersed, but I doubt many will want to lug this device into the pool.

Battery Life

Battery: 5,200mAh

5,200mAh Average Battery Life: 12 hours

12 hours Charge Time: 5.5 hours

5.5 hours Charging Port: 18V/3.5A DC Input

The portable speaker’s rechargeable 5,200mAh battery is advertised to last up to 12 hours. My experience pulled in about 10 before I needed to charge it, but I kept the speaker at a moderate volume in outdoor mode. With indoor being the device’s only other mode, I suspect the subdued settings would have resulted in that extra hour or two.

Recharging is simple through the USB-A port, and I was back in business after letting it charge for about five hours. In terms of portable speakers, it would have been nice to get at least a full day’s worth of use, but it’s tough to fault Monster when it delivers such high-quality audio.

And while it will shorten the Bluetooth speaker’s battery, you can also plug your phone into the Monster Blaster 3.0 and give it a quick top-up.

Simplicity In An Elegant but Big Package

I grew up when boomboxes had a dozen different settings encompassing cassettes, CDs, and AM/FM radio. On these classic boomboxes, there were dials that I never touched and others that I firmly believe had no purpose. So when I unpacked the Monster Blaster 3.0 portable speaker, I was taken aback by how clean and simple the device looked.

Outside of a series of four soft buttons that blend into the casing, some small LED indicators, and ports hidden behind a rubber panel, there’s not much to this model. Most of the speaker has a mesh-like appearance that allows the seven speakers and integrated subwoofer to work their magic.

A Little Big for Portable

Size: 18.6 x 8.27 x 7.72in (47.2 x 21 x 19.6cm)

18.6 x 8.27 x 7.72in (47.2 x 21 x 19.6cm) Weight: 12.95lbs (5.9kg)

The Monster Blaster 3.0 does come with a handle, but I question the company’s idea of “portable.” Though it’s quite a bit smaller than older boomboxes, at almost 13lbs and just under 19 inches long, it’s certainly not compact. If you’re thinking you can set this on a ledge, that’s not likely going to be the case. Thanks to the handle, it is easy to transport so long as you have the space.

Should You Buy Monster Blaster 3.0 Portable Speaker?

With some tech, you really have to look over every detail to see if it’s a fit for your needs. The Monster Blaster 3.0 portable speaker is surprisingly clear-cut. Do you want crystal-clear, full-bodied audio from a mostly portable speaker? The seven-speaker system of Monster’s portable Bluetooth speaker works wonders to deliver a high-quality listening experience. There may be a few hiccups along the way, such as limited battery life and a hefty build, but your overall time with the boombox will be a positive one.

While Monster kept the overall design simple. It did include some additional features like a microphone input, AUX input, and NFC pairing. Customization options are pretty limited, and there’s no option to adjust individual frequencies. You can change the Environment EQ, which toggles between a louder outdoor mode and a more softened indoor mode. After testing both extensively in different environments, the outdoor mode was better all around.

If you can get over the size and lack of adjustments, the Monster Blaster 3.0 portable speaker is a fantastic, if not a marginally expensive, option.