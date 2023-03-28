Buying Guides
News

OneWeb Completes Global Satellite Broadband Fleet, Rivaling Starlink

The British company says its targeting enterprise customers.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
OneWeb satellite launch number 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India
OneWeb

After launching 36 satellites on March 26th, OneWeb’s satellite constellation is finally large enough to service a global market. OneWeb now has a total of 618 satellites in low Earth orbit, with several backup satellites scheduled to deploy in May and June.

OneWeb will “be ready to roll out global coverage” by the end of the year. It still needs to build some ground stations, and the newly-launched satellites need to reach their final orbital positions via onboard thrusters.

But OneWeb already offers service in regions north of 50-degrees latitude. It has several clients spanning 15 countries, and according to Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, it generates a few million dollars each month in revenue. (That said, OneWeb is currently operating at a loss.)

The satellite broadband market is growing at an incredible rate, with Starlink, Amazon Project Kuiper, Inmarsat, and OneWeb all making major strides in 2023. But all of these companies have unique goals;  OneWeb, for its part, is primarily focused on enterprise clients.

SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper take a more residential approach to broadband internet—this is partially due to the U.S. FCC’s interest in expanding internet access to under-served areas. (Yes, Starlink also works with businesses. But the way that it appeals to residential customers is very unique.)

Again, OneWeb’s global coverage should be “ready to roll out” by the end of 2023. The company claims that its global constellation offers 1.2 Tbps of usable capacity.

Source: OneWeb via SpaceNews

