Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
SIMO Solis Lite Hotspot Review: Pocket-Sized Wi-Fi Wingman
Intel NUC 13 Pro Review: A Tiny PC That Can Be Whatever You Want It to Be
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Great Deal: Ryobi’s 3-Tool Combo and Rolling Toolbox Is $199

Buy this excellent Ryobi starter kit.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ryobi 3-piece tool set and tool box deal.
Ryobi / Home Depot

Spring is here, and summer is right around the corner, which means all those home improvement DIY jobs need to get done. If you’re looking for an excellent tool set to get you started, Home Depot’s house brand Ryobi is a superb option, and one of its most popular combos is on sale.

Right now, you can get Ryobi’s awesome 3-tool Combo with a rolling toolbox for only $199, which is 65% off, and a savings of over $300. And while we’ve seen the price fluctuate on this combo recently, at $199, it’s still an excellent deal considering everything you get.

This Ryobi One+ HP Brushless 3-Tool Combo kit with the Ryobi LINK Rolling and stackable toolbox costs around $600 if you buy each item individually. And sure, drills go on sale all the time, but when you combine everything, it’s quite the steal.

The LINK toolbox alone is $99, which means you’re getting a drill/driver, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, two battery packs, a carry case, and a charger, all for another $100.

If you already own another Ryobi tool, you should stick to the same brand, as the battery packs are interchangeable and work with various tools, like its cordless leaf blowers. Or, if this is your first cordless power tool buy, you’ll have a toolbox just waiting to be filled with more tools. Or, if you work with DeWALT gear, consider this bigger 7-Tool Combo with a similar toolbox.

Unfortunately, Home Depot doesn’t mention when the deals end, so you may want to hurry and buy one from our link below before it’s too late.

Ryobi One+ HP Brushless 3-Tool Combo and Tool Box

Home Depot announced its Easter sale, including this Ryobi 3-Tool Combo with a stackable rolling Link Toolbox for only $199.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »