Great Deal: Ryobi’s 3-Tool Combo and Rolling Toolbox Is $199

Spring is here, and summer is right around the corner, which means all those home improvement DIY jobs need to get done. If you’re looking for an excellent tool set to get you started, Home Depot’s house brand Ryobi is a superb option, and one of its most popular combos is on sale.

Right now, you can get Ryobi’s awesome 3-tool Combo with a rolling toolbox for only $199, which is 65% off, and a savings of over $300. And while we’ve seen the price fluctuate on this combo recently, at $199, it’s still an excellent deal considering everything you get.

This Ryobi One+ HP Brushless 3-Tool Combo kit with the Ryobi LINK Rolling and stackable toolbox costs around $600 if you buy each item individually. And sure, drills go on sale all the time, but when you combine everything, it’s quite the steal.

The LINK toolbox alone is $99, which means you’re getting a drill/driver, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, two battery packs, a carry case, and a charger, all for another $100.

If you already own another Ryobi tool, you should stick to the same brand, as the battery packs are interchangeable and work with various tools, like its cordless leaf blowers. Or, if this is your first cordless power tool buy, you’ll have a toolbox just waiting to be filled with more tools. Or, if you work with DeWALT gear, consider this bigger 7-Tool Combo with a similar toolbox.

Unfortunately, Home Depot doesn’t mention when the deals end, so you may want to hurry and buy one from our link below before it’s too late.