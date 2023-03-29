Buying Guides
The Insta360 Flow Is More Than Just a Smartphone Stabilizer

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
A sporty guy holding the Insta360 Flow
Insta360

Available today for $150, the Insta360 Flow smartphone stabilizer offers a bevy of automated and AI-powered features. It can automatically track players in a basketball game, for example, or capture a cinematic video with a dolly zoom effect.

In terms of hardware, the Insta360 really seems to tick all the boxes. It weighs just 0.8 pounds (13oz) and can fold into a compact, pocketable size (about 3 x 6.5 x 4.5 inches). The stabilizer has a built-in selfie stick that can extend up to 8.5 inches, and you can set the Insta360 Flow on a flat surface using its built-in tripod legs.

The Insta360 Flow’s 2900mAh battery should operate for about 12 hours on a charge. And oddly enough, this stabilizer doubles as a power bank—it can charge your phone while in use. (Most modern smartphone batteries have a capacity of around 4000mAh. So, while the Flow will keep your phone topped off, it won’t take your phone from 0% to 100%.)

Of course, Insta360’s software and AI are the highlighting features of this device. The Insta360 Flow offers several settings, which you can access from the onboard control dial or Insta360 app (gesture control is also an option).

Most of the shooting modes offered by this stabilizer are for automatically tracking subjects. You can use Live Tracking to track yourself during video calls, for example, or Hoop Mode to track the ball during a basketball game. (An auto-recovery setting allows tracking to resume after a subject leaves the frame).

But some of Insta360’s shooting modes aim to mimic cinematic (or photographic) video styles. You can film a motion timelapse, a dolly zoom video, or even hyperlapse (sped-up) video. There’s also a panorama mode that automatically shoots and processes a 360-degree photograph.

The Insta360 Flow is available today for $150. Be sure to check for smartphone compatibility on Insta360’s website.

Insta360 Flow

Enhance your smartphone photography with Insta360 Flow, a stabilizer and selfie stick with automated AI video modes.

Shop

