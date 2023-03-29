Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Nokia Plans to Put 4G Internet on the Moon This Year

If you believe, they'll put 4G internet on the moon.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Nokia 4G internet radios on the moon.
Nokia

A Nokia executive recently confirmed the company is preparing to launch 4G internet on the moon, hopefully before the end of 2023. We put a man on the moon in 1969, and now the Finnish Telecom company wants to give the rock an internet connection.

For those unaware, Nokia announced these bold ambitions back in 2020 when NASA selected it for the project, and now it sounds like things are moving in the right direction.

According to CNBC, this is a big undertaking and will be a joint mission by Nokia, NASA, SpaceX, and others. The company Intuitive Machines’s upcoming IM-2 mission, currently scheduled to launch in November aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will carry the 4G payload.

Once delivered, Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander will be able to have an active connection with its Rovers, helping aid in lunar discoveries, not to mention developing a human presence on the surface of the moon.

The hope is that this system can meet the needs of future space missions, including NASA’s Artemis mission. If everything goes according to plan, Nokia’s moon 4G signal will improve critical command and control functions, give teams remote control of rovers, and offer real-time navigation, not to mention stream back HD video of the moon’s surface (and more) to Earth.

Remember, missions like this often face several delays or setbacks. So while we could see the Falcon 9 rocket launch in November, there are no guarantees.

via CNBC

