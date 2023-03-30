AMC Streams More Free Shows and Movies to VIZIO Smart TVs

If you own a VIZIO smart TV, expect some new free streaming content to arrive on your home screen soon. This week, the VIZO and AMC Networks announced an expansion of their partnership, including nine free streaming channels and over 150 on-demand movies and TV shows through the AMC+ app.

The new channels include Portlandia, MSG Sports Zone, AMC en Espanol, Allblk Gems, and Overtime. VIZIO customers can access even more free feature films and series through the WatchFree+ app. The new titles are in addition to currently available channels like ALL Reality, WE tv, AMC Thrillers, IFC Films Picks, and The Walking Dead Universe.

And it’s not just free content that’s included in the newly expanded partnership. Subscribers to AMC+ will also get access to popular series in AMC’s library like Dark Winds, Gangs of London, Happy Valley, and even the newly released Lucky Hank. Additionally, VIZIO users with an AMC+ subscription will get exclusive access to the company’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe with shows like Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. Plus, new seasons and series from The Walking Dead Universe, like The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and Fear the Walking Dead, will be premiering on the network later this year.

All new free and paid content will be available through AMC’s apps on your VIZIO smart TV home screen.