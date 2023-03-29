KIA Unveils the EV9 SUV and Teases a GT Variant

KIA’s highly anticipated EV9 SUV is finally official and coming soon. After dropping a wild concept teaser image in 2021 and more photos late last year, this is the all-new KIA EV9 three-row electric SUV.

This week KIA finally took the wraps off its impressive-looking EV9 SUV, confirming key details about the specs, range estimates, and configurations. More importantly, near the end of the presentation, KIA’s CEO confirmed an EV9 GT model is coming with additional styling, along with a “Performance GT that will redefine what performance means to an EV.” However, that variant won’t arrive until 2025.

The regular KIA EV9, with its stylish front end, fast charging, and three-row seating while offering over 300 miles of range, will go on sale later this year. Here are all the details and a few more photos.

As expected, the new KIA EV9 uses the Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP platform, delivering excellent range, performance, and fast charging speeds. The company confirmed that its flagship 7-seater electric SUV would be available in RWD and AWD configurations, with either a standard 76 kWh battery or a Long Range 99.8 kWh battery.

The rear-wheel drive EV9 has a single electric motor capable of 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds, while the dual-motor AWD configuration can do the same in 6 seconds flat. And yes, all those configurations are coming to North America.

According to the press release, the KIA EV9 Long Range could get up to 336 miles per charge, and when the battery does get low, it’ll take advantage of the 800V platform to give owners 150 miles of range after just 15 minutes on the charger.

During the presentation, KIA confirmed a GT model with black accents and other sophisticated style changes, but we don’t know much about that. Additionally, CEO Ho-Sung Song said a “Performance GT” model will follow in 2025, which sounds exciting.

With the all-new KIA EV9 coming to market as a 2024 model later this year, expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months, including official EPA ratings, pricing, and more.