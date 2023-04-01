Super73 Launches New Adventure Series and Its Ebike for Kids

While fans everywhere are waiting for the Super73 C1X electric motorcycle, the California-based lifestyle company hasn’t stopped releasing new ebikes. Today, Super73 unveiled a new Adventure Series that upgrades its entire lineup, along with more details on its “K1D” ebike for kids.

Based on rider feedback, the new Adventure Series upgrades the Super73 Z, S, and R line with several changes to make the brand’s electric bikes perfect for the outdoors. Then, the company confirmed its ebike for kids would arrive this June.

Super73 Adventure Series

First up is the new Adventure Series, which is available starting today for all three main product lines. Users can now buy the Super73 Z, S, or R in an “adventure” package, all with front suspension, a refreshed design, upgraded components, better tires, fenders, and improved headlight and taillight assemblies, among other things.

According to Super73, the company integrated years of feedback from its riders for this new model. The result is bikes with a relocated battery under the seat or on the down-tube, which delivers a lower center of gravity for improved performance and handling.

More importantly, every Adventure Series has an adjustable front suspension fork, an eight-speed cassette, off-road tires, and redesigned extended seats that are more comfortable or better handle passengers. Instead of the short, angled seat on the RX, you’ll now have a full-length textured seat to keep you in place as you grip it and rip it down a hill or through the streets.

“At SUPER73, we combine thoughtful design with features riders want on our vehicles. It’s a combination of form and function that sets us apart from the competition and the SUPER73 Adventure Series delivers in spades, so we’re excited to announce the new lineup is available now,” said LeGrand Crewse, SUPER73 CEO.

Essentially, the Adventure Series takes all three ebike models from Super73 and tops them out with all the best specs and features. These new bikes are available to order today, with the SUPER73 Z Adventure starting at $2,695, the S Adventure is $3,595, or the Super73 R Adventure for $3,995.

For non-Adventure models, the company also announced new Metallic Aluminum, satin Obsidian, or satin Panthro Blue colorways for select models.

Super73 K1D Youth Ebike

Nearly a year ago, Super73 confirmed it was working on a new youth electric bike, called the K1D, for ages 4-8. Today, we’re learning that it’ll be more expensive than expected, but you’ll be able to get one this June for your child.

This is a BMX-inspired electric gravity bike with no pedals, regenerative braking, a moto-style seat, and a twist throttle, all in a fun, safe, and lightweight package. Super73 says it’ll run for about 60 minutes on a charge, only takes 45 minutes to recharge, and has modular and adjustable pedals to grow with your child.

“When a rider releases the throttle, the vehicle will use the electric motor to flow current back into the battery, slowing down the vehicle and using regenerative braking to charge the battery. This feature means longer-lasting brakes, more range on the battery, and an inherent safety measure put in place to further protect the youth who can modulate speed with the throttle alone.”

The Super73 K1D has a red twist throttle that children quickly notice. More importantly, it offers three different class modes that allow riders to learn how to ride at lower speeds. Once a kid is comfortable and has experience on the bike, parents can increase the modes or unlock a third “track” mode with even more performance.

Super73 isn’t saying how fast the K1D bike can go, but it’ll likely stay within relatively safe limits for children. You can pre-order the K1D today for $1,295 in one of four fun colors, and it’ll start shipping in early June.

Then, stay tuned for more details on the C1X electric motorbike shortly.