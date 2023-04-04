Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
When Should I Replace My Kindle?

| 4 min read
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on a stack of books
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek
Most Amazon Kindles will last about five to seven years. However, if you find yours isn't holding a charge, taking a charge, or can't access the Kindle Store anymore, it might be time to consider an upgrade.

The only thing better than sitting down with a good book is relaxing with an entire library on a single device. That’s the beauty of the Kindle. However, all good things come to an end, which means you’ll eventually need a new eReader. With this in mind, how do you know when it’s time to replace your Kindle?

It turns out there are several signs that you need to upgrade to a newer eReader, and we’re covering them here so that you know when to say goodbye to your current Kindle. You can also find information about the latest Kindle models on the market.

Table of Contents

How Long Does a Kindle Last?
How Can You Make Your Kindle Last Longer?
What Are Signs It's Time For a New Kindle?
What New Kindles Are Available?

How Long Does a Kindle Last?

While you have to upgrade devices like cellphones and tablets every few years, a Kindle has a longer lifespan. Typically, a Kindle will last about five to seven years. However, some people report that they have had their eReaders for eight years or more.

Amazon builds Kindles to last and sells them for less than the average smartphone. Many people wonder how Amazon makes money with this arrangement. When it comes to the Kindle, Amazon makes most of its money from the books you purchase. As a result, it’s in Amazon’s best interest to sell eReaders with long lifespans that keep customers purchasing new books.

How Can You Make Your Kindle Last Longer?

Person holding the back of a 2015 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eReader
Justin Duino / Review Geek

When discussing the lifespan of a Kindle, we gave a range of a few years for a good reason. How long a Kindle lasts can vary based on how you use and charge your device. Other environmental factors can also affect the lifespan of your eReader.

Thankfully, making simple changes to how you use your Kindle can help you extend the life of your device so that you can go longer between upgrades.

Be smart about charging your Kindle. It only takes a few hours for a Kindle to charge, so don’t charge it overnight. Doing so can be hard on your device’s battery. Additionally, you don’t want to let your Kindle drop to 0% battery. Instead, you should aim to charge your eReader when it reaches around the 40% to 50% mark.

Use only approved charging equipment. There are a lot of chargers on the market, but that doesn’t mean they’re all compatible with your Kindle. As such, it’s wise to stick to an approved charger and charging cable. Doing so can protect the overall battery health of your Kindle.

Keep your Kindle in a protective case. Amazon designed the Kindle for on-the-go reading, which means it’s a pretty sturdy device. However, it’s not immune to damage from bumps and drops, which means you’ll want to keep your Kindle in a case.

Connect to Wi-Fi only when necessary. Yes, you need Wi-Fi to download books to your Kindle. However, you don’t need to have Wi-Fi while you’re reading them. If you switch off your Wi-Fi when you aren’t downloading books, you can conserve battery. By not having to charge your Kindle as often, you can extend the life of your device.

Even with these tips, Kindles won’t last forever. This means you’ll eventually need to upgrade to a newer model.

What Are Signs It’s Time For a New Kindle?

If you have an eReader that’s getting up there in years, you might be wondering if it’s time to get a new one. Watch for these signs that you need a new Kindle.

  • You can no longer access the Amazon eBook store or use Wi-Fi on your Kindle.
  • Your Kindle no longer holds a charge for weeks at a time or takes too long to charge.
  • Your device won’t charge or turn on at all, leaving you with a useless eReader.
  • You notice your screen is cracked or the touchscreen no longer responds to your touch.
  • Your device won’t sync the latest books or your read status across different devices.

When one or more of these issues has become a problem for you and your eReader, you can feel confident that it’s time to consider a newer model.

What New Kindles Are Available?

Audible integration on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek
If you realize it’s time to take the plunge and get a new Kindle, you might be wondering which model is right for you. Our advice on which Kindle you should buy mostly boils down to budget and features desires: most people can get by with the base model. But if you want a more luxurious model, or the ability to take notes, you’ll have to spend more. You can also find a quick summary of the available models below.

  • Kindle is the base model, which is available for $99.99. This device has a 6-inch glare-free screen, 16 GB of storage, and a front light with four LEDs.
  • Kindle Paperwhite is a little bigger than the Kindle. It has a 6.8-inch glare-free screen and comes with 8 GB of storage and a front light with 17 LEDs for $139.99.
  • Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition builds on the Paperwhite by adding features like an auto-adjusting light, wireless charging, and 32 GB of storage for $189.99.
  • Kindle Oasis starts at $249.99 and comes with two storage sizes: 8 GB and 32 GB. It has a front light with 25 LEDs and features like page turn buttons.
  • Kindle Scribe is a new option that has a 10.2-inch glare-free screen and writing capability that starts at $339.99. You can choose from 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of storage.

In the event you’re looking for a kid-friendly Kindle, Amazon offers two great options. There’s the Kindle Kids for $119.99 and Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $159.99.

No matter which Kindle you select, you can feel confident that you’re getting an eReader upgrade that will keep you happy for years to come.

Shannon Flynn Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read Full Bio »