Apple’s WWDC 2023 Event Begins June 5th

The 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) runs from June 5th to June 9th. This in-person event is geared toward developers, though it often doubles as a showcase for Apple’s upcoming hardware and software. A keynote from the event will be broadcasted on June 5th at an undisclosed time.

We believe that Apple will show off several software updates during WWDC 2023, as is tradition. These updates should cover the full range of Apple’s ecosystem—iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. (These updates won’t roll out until the end of the year, probably September. Apple shows its software off early to prepare developers for new features, security changes, and so on.)

But, as always, there’s plenty of rumors and speculation flying around. The most notable rumor is that Apple will debut a mixed-reality headset during the June 5th keynote. While WWDC would be an appropriate place to debut such a headset (software developers need to prepare for the new platform), there’s no evidence to really support this rumor, so it’s best to just wait and see what happens.

We could also see an Apple Silicon Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air at this event. Hardware isn’t always a guarantee at WWDC, but we’re overdue for a Mac Pro release, so this rumor isn’t too outlandish.

It's mainly an in-person event, though anything that may interest Apple's customers will be shared on the company's website.