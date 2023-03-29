Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Incogni Personal Information Removal Service Review: Hands Off My Data!
SIMO Solis Lite Hotspot Review: Pocket-Sized Wi-Fi Wingman
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple’s WWDC 2023 Event Begins June 5th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Apple WWDC 2023 banner, which looks like ripples of water with an oily rainbow effect.
Apple

The 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) runs from June 5th to June 9th. This in-person event is geared toward developers, though it often doubles as a showcase for Apple’s upcoming hardware and software. A keynote from the event will be broadcasted on June 5th at an undisclosed time.

We believe that Apple will show off several software updates during WWDC 2023, as is tradition. These updates should cover the full range of Apple’s ecosystem—iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. (These updates won’t roll out until the end of the year, probably September. Apple shows its software off early to prepare developers for new features, security changes, and so on.)

But, as always, there’s plenty of rumors and speculation flying around. The most notable rumor is that Apple will debut a mixed-reality headset during the June 5th keynote. While WWDC would be an appropriate place to debut such a headset (software developers need to prepare for the new platform), there’s no evidence to really support this rumor, so it’s best to just wait and see what happens.

We could also see an Apple Silicon Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air at this event. Hardware isn’t always a guarantee at WWDC, but we’re overdue for a Mac Pro release, so this rumor isn’t too outlandish.

Again, WWDC 2023 will run from June 5th through June 9th. It’s mainly an in-person event, though anything that may interest Apple’s customers will be shared on the company’s website. Additionally, Apple will kick off WWDC with a keynote, which will be broadcasted live on the internet and should serve as an introduction to Apple’s upcoming software (and possibly hardware).

Source: Apple

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »