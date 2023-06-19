10 Ideas to Hit Your Daily Step Goal

If you’re constantly missing your daily step goal, you might be leaving too many steps to catch up on at the end of the day. Instead, try to use a few or all of these ideas to get more steps throughout the day rather than rushing at the end.

Trying to walk 5,000 or 10,000 steps in a day may sound easy on paper. But in reality? It’s difficult to work so many steps into your daily routine, especially when it already seems like you’re scrambling to balance time between work, chores, and trying to have a life.

You can try to fit in all your daily steps at the end of your day, when you’re probably exhausted and just want to relax. Or, you can try to incorporate more steps into the things you’re already doing every day, like going to work or grocery shopping. You might find that not every tip will work for you, and that’s okay. Take what resonates with you, and ignore the stuff that doesn’t!

Park Your Car Further Away From the Building

When you park your car at work, the grocery store, or even a friend’s house, your first inclination might be to park as close as possible. If you can remember to park further away from your destination, this is an easy way to fit in more steps without too much effort.

It only takes a minute or two extra to walk from halfway down a parking lot aisle rather than parking right in front of the grocery store doors. By parking halfway down the aisle, you could easily gain an extra 100 to 200 steps.

This is a tip that’s easy to build up as well. As you get more comfortable walking from a slightly further distance than you’re used to, you can start parking even further out.

Set Move Reminders and Actually Pay Attention to Them

Your smartwatch or fitness tracker is most likely equipped with move reminders it can send you every hour. Use this feature!

Typically, move reminders are set up by default with most new fitness trackers, like Fitbit devices. If you never customized your move reminders, you might have ended up disabling them because you got bugged by your wrist vibrating every hour to remind you of the goal you had failed to meet yet again.

With this tip, personalization is key. You’re more likely to stick to an hourly step goal that you’ve actively thought about.

See how many steps you’re currently walking in a day, and divide that by the number of hours you want to be active during the day. Then, consider how many steps you want to walk in a day, and divide that by the same number of hours. That’s how many steps you should aim to hit every hour! Your move reminder will let you know a specified amount of time before the end of the hour so you can get up to make your goal.

If you’re consistently hitting your goals, it’s time to increase your desired hourly steps. Alternatively, if you’re never reaching your hourly step goal, consider adding an extra active hour to your day or decreasing your goal. You won’t continue to be motivated if you’re always missing the mark, so you can always lower it and work toward increasing it in the future as meeting your goal gets easier.

Get a Dog! Or Find Someone to Walk With

Adopting a furry companion who needs daily (or twice- or thrice-daily) walks is a great way to work more steps into your day. That said, it’s important to note that getting a dog is a huge responsibility, and not something you should do solely to add more steps to your daily counter. But if you’ve been considering getting one, this could be your sign!

If you don’t have a dog, you can always borrow a neighbor’s dog for a walk. Or, you can find a friend to go on walks with. When you have a companion, whether it’s a canine or a human companion, walking instantly becomes less boring.

Pair Walks With Tasks You Do Every Day

Humans are creatures of routine, which is why it’s easier to build habits through habit-stacking, or pairing something you want to become a new habit with something you already do consistently every day. So if you want to hit your daily step goal, try pairing walks with the things you already do in or out of the home.

For a longer walk option, you could incorporate a walk around the block after you eat dinner every night. Or, you can pair mini walks with smaller tasks. For example, every time you heat something up in the microwave, you walk back and forth in your kitchen until the timer goes off. Or, when you go to the bathroom at work, make a small lap before heading back to your desk or use a bathroom that’s further away.

If You Work From Home, Get an Under-Desk Treadmill

Working from home has plenty of perks, but staying active usually isn’t one of them. When you work from home, it’s easy to get stuck in a routine of sitting all day. You sit at your desk, and then when you’re done with the work day, you head over to the couch, and that’s where you stay until it’s time for bed.

Of course, not every day will look like that, but it’s a routine that’s easy to fall into. Luckily, you can invest in a standing desk and an under-desk treadmill to help you stay mobile throughout the work day.

There is a learning curve to using an under-desk treadmill, but the benefits outweigh this awkward beginning phase. You’ll learn over time which tasks are easiest to do while walking, and which ones require you to be seated so you can focus harder.

See if Your Employer Has a Wellness Program

Companies who offer a wellness program to its employees usually advertise it, whether it’s through your initial onboarding process or through employee newsletter emails. However, this isn’t always the case.

An employer could try to hide certain aspects of its wellness program because it costs them money to maintain gym equipment, pay for smoking cessation help, and so on. So if you haven’t seen anything about a wellness program, it’s always worth digging a little bit and asking your HR department if your company offers any wellness program perks.

One company’s wellness program may not look the same as one from another company, but they’re generally geared toward helping people be healthier and maintain an optimal fitness level. A wellness program could include an on-site gym, leaving 30 minutes early to fit in a workout before leaving work, diabetes management programs, preventative health screenings, free on-site flu shots, or weight loss programs.

Do an Extra Lap Around the Grocery Store Before Checking Out

When you’ve finished your weekly grocery shop, don’t head straight to the checkout aisle. Instead, push your cart around the perimeter of the store. Depending on how heavy your cart is, this could double as an arm workout and a walking workout.

If you’re getting ice cream or you’re worried about anything else defrosting in your cart, you can always do the lap before you start shopping. Or, you can plan to walk your cart up and down each aisle even if you don’t need anything from those aisles, though this is best done on a day that’s not busy.

Use Podcasts or Music to Make Walks More Fun

While nature is beautiful and easy to enjoy, it’s not always the best motivator to get you to go for a walk around your block. You could live in an incredibly picturesque area, but for many people, their neighborhood provides a view of houses, sidewalks, and the street.

To make your walks more enjoyable, throw on some headphones or earbuds and jam out to your favorite new album or playlist. Or, if you’re not feeling music, download a podcast episode and play that while you walk. Listening to music or a podcast while you’re walking can help walking by yourself seem less dull, but if it’s dark outside, remember to keep one ear out and stay aware of your surroundings.

Add Some Competition to the Mix

If you’re struggling to meet your daily step goal, you might need some extra motivation in the form of competition. You can join an online community to connect with other people who are trying to increase their daily steps. People in online communities can help keep you accountable, and seeing other people’s progress can inspire you to do more every day.

Or, if online communities seem like something you might forget to check in with every day, you can enlist the help of a friend. Keep each other informed over text, or if you have the same brand of fitness tracker, you might be able to see each other’s progress in real time throughout the day.

Decrease Your Step Goal Because It May Be Too High

There’s absolutely no shame in decreasing your daily step goal if you’re consistently not reaching it. If you’re always 50 steps away from meeting your hourly goal, you’ll lose the motivation to keep going because you rarely get to celebrate any wins.

Whatever your step goal is currently set to can still be the goal you want to work toward eventually, just not now. If you’re trying to walk 500 steps every hour and you only take 250 steps every hour on average, consider decreasing your hourly goal to 300 steps, or even 275 steps. As reaching that smaller number starts to feel easier, increase it by 25 or 50 more steps.