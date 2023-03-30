Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Samsung Galaxy S23 Owners Get a Big Camera Update

Bug fixes, improvements, and new Gallery behavior.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Person taking a picture with the rear cameras on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Citing user feedback, Samsung is updating the cameras in Galaxy S23 series devices. The firmware update (S91xNKSU1AWC8), which is rather large at 922.88MB, is already rolling out in South Korea. It features several bug fixes and improvements, plus some changes to Gallery behavior.

The update was announced in a Korean Samsung Community post (via SamMobile). It mainly addresses OIS performance and camera sharpness, particularly during ultra-wide shooting. That said, the most notable improvement is a streamlined (and optional) autofocus system.

Here are all the changes introduced in this camera firmware update (translated from Korean):

  1. Gallery Change: You can now delete photos from Gallery while they’re still being processed by the camera.
  2. Faster Autofocus: You can now shoot photos even when the focus is not completely set. Autofocus will still do its work after you press the shutter button. (If you’d prefer to set the focus before shooting, open Camera Assistant, go to “Prioritize Focus Over Speed,” and enable “Focus Priority.”
  3. Ultra-Wide Improvement: Improved sharpness and flicker. Also, when you shoot ultra-wide photos with Super Steady enabled, you will be notified when the camera needs more light.
  4. Video Improvement: More effective image stabilization when shooting video with 1080p 60FPS resolution (only when Auto FPS is disabled).
  5. Low-Light Shooting: Improved overall sharpness, image stabilization, and banding noise when using a high-megapixel rear camera in low-light conditions.
  6. Bugfixes:
    • Green Line: Fixed a bug where a green line would appear onscreen when using rear cameras.
    • Night Mode Bug: Resolved a malfunction that some users encountered with specific scene optimization settings (Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority in Camera Assistant.)
    • Face Recognition: Fixed a bug where facial recognition failed to work after ending a video call.
Source: Samsung Korea (Translated) via SamMobile

