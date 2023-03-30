Rivian’s Best Accessories Removed From Online Store, for Now

Buying Guides
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

1 min read
R1T in front of a lake with the gear tunnel door open
Tyler Hayes / Review Geek

Three of the most highly anticipated Rivian R1T accessories have been removed from Rivian’s online gear shop. Those are the awesome-looking Camp Kitchen, Gear Tunnel Shuttle, and roof-top tent.

The Gear Tunnel (pictured above) is one of our favorite features of the Rivian R1T electric truck. A unique storage tunnel that runs the entire width of the pickup behind the rear passenger seats. Perfect for storing golf clubs, dirty shoes, tents, and other gear.

Rivian R1T Review: A Clever Electric Truck and Versatile Vehicle
RELATEDRivian R1T Review: A Clever Electric Truck and Versatile Vehicle

It’s a genius design, so Rivian took full advantage of it and announced several awesome accessories, like a slide-out camp kitchen for those taking the truck on outdoor adventures.

Rivian also showcased a roof-top tent (RTT) to mount above the bed, a popular accessory with the overland community. Then, eventually, Rivian revealed a more affordable tunnel shuttle that slides out, giving owners easy access to loading the storage compartment. Unfortunately, none of them ever got released.

All three accessories were listed online as “coming soon” or “not available at this time,” while the company focused on delivering trucks to those who pre-ordered rather than spending time and resources on accessories. Now, it looks like the automaker is doubling down on that approach.

Several owners over at the official Rivian forums noticed the accessories had disappeared. They’re no longer listed as coming soon but are gone entirely.

According to a Rivian spokesperson, the company has halted production of the accessories to build vehicles and said, “We’re exploring updated designs and will offer adventure-ready cooking solutions for our vehicles in the future.”

So, while these unique and innovative accessories are gone for now, they might not be gone for good. We’re hopeful the camp kitchen will return at a later date.

via DriveTeslaCanada

