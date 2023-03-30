Buying Guides
Google Fi Adds an Essential Feature for iPhone Owners

Your iPhone can now use 5G with Google Fi.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Justin Duino/Review Geek, Google

After a long wait, Google Fi now offers 5G coverage for the iPhone. It’s a very overdue feature, but still, it’s a welcome change for iPhone users on Google Fi.

This change requires the iOS 16.4 update and a 5G-compatible iPhone. If you own the iPhone 12 or a later device, you’re good. The third-generation iPhone SE is also 5G-compatible, though previous modes of SE are not.

Additionally, you may need to enable Google Fi 5G coverage from your iPhone’s Settings—open Settings, go to “Cellular,” select “Cellular Data Options,” tap “Voice & Data,” select your Google Fi Number, and navigate to “Voice & Data.”

It took Google Fi a full three years to launch 5G support for iOS, and we’re not really sure why. Rival MVNOs began offering 5G support for iOS back in 2020 and 2021. But hey, maybe Google can get around to supporting visual voicemail on iOS (instead of directing customers to the Fi voicemail system).

Google Fi

Enjoy affordable service and several perks with a Google Fi subscription.

Shop

Source: Google Fi

