Ford’s F-150 Lightning Isn’t Affordable Anymore

Ford is again increasing the price of its popular F-150 Lightning electric truck, which we’ve seen at least twice since it was released last summer. It was already hard to call the electric pickup “affordable,” considering most orders are for higher trims with extended range, but even the base model isn’t affordable anymore.

This week, Ford reopened orders, allowing potential buyers to pre-order one or fill an earlier reservation after quickly selling out last time. Only now, select models cost upwards of $4,000 more than before.

Now, the F-150 Lightning Lariat trim is $1,500 more than expected. Plus, the MSRP of the Platinum model goes from $96K to $98,074. Even worse, the base model, which initially debuted for only $39,995, now costs $61,869 after the destination fee, an increase of over 50%.

Ford isn’t the only one increasing prices. We’ve seen this time and time with Tesla, Rivian did the same, and almost every EV announced ends up arriving with a slightly higher price tag.

For those paying attention, the base Lightning initially arrived during the summer of 2022 at $39K. By August, all models saw a jump of around $6,000 or more, followed by another price hike in October. Then, Ford added another $4,000-5,000 to all models in December.

This week’s change takes the base model Ford F-150 Lightning to $60,000, which is a substantial increase in less than a year. Below is another image of all prices from last year, although take note that the Lariat doesn’t have the switch enabled for extended range, which takes the price to $86,000.

While the configurations and options continue to change, as do which models Ford is filling and sending to buyers, it’s clear that prices continue to climb. That said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, given everything costs a bit more these days.

Ford says the price increases are “in response to current material costs, market factors, and supply chain constraints.” However, it’s important to note that Ford is still busy improving the manufacturing process, building new production plants, and transitioning into electric vehicles at scale.

We’re hopeful its new headquarters will help cut costs, not to mention deliver the next-gen Ford “Project T3” electric truck in 2025. Either way, if you’re interested in a Ford F-150 Lightning, be ready to spend a pretty penny.