We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Your Amazon Echo Show Can Now Order Panera Bread

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Josh Hendrickson/Review Geek, Panera Bread

Ordering food isn’t a very difficult task—in fact, food delivery apps make things a bit too easy (my bank account is feeling the pain this month). But, as always, Amazon is taking convienence a step further; you can now order Panera Bread from an Echo Show smart display.

The Echo Show already allows you to order Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s. With the addition of Panera Bread, Amazon is finally breaking out of the pizza zone and giving you a new reason to talk to Alexa.

Someone selecting food from Panera on Echo Show.
Amazon
Panera order select screen on Echo Show.
Amazon
Panera payment screen on Echo Show.
Amazon
If you’ve tried ordering pizza through Echo Show, you’ll know that the experience is a bit clunky and outdated. Ordering Panera should be a more enjoyable process, as Amazon is using updated AI that allows you to customize individual items within your order using voice commands. (You can also track an order’s progress or reorder an item that you previously purchased.)

Of course, you can also use touchscreen controls. Bear in mind that the Panera ordering process requires a MyPanera account, which you need to connect to Alexa from your smartphone. You may also need to connect a payment method and address to MyPanera if you haven’t already.

To test this integration, simply ask your Echo Show to “order Panera Bread.” Note that this feature requires an Echo Show smart display—it doesn’t work with an Echo Dot speaker or the Alexa app, for example.

Source: Amazon

