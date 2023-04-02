Lamborghini’s First Hybrid Supercar Has a Wild 1,001 HP

The new 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is a supercar unlike any other from the famous Luxury Italian supercar designer. Why? Because along with a V12 engine, it also packs three electric motors that combine to deliver an insane 1,001 horsepower. And it has a charging port.

Yes, you read that right. The latest Lambo comes in packing an extraordinary 1,001 hp. In comparison, the Lamborghini Aventador it’ll replace has a powerful V12 engine pushing 769 hp.

The Lamborghini Revuelto (pronounced rey-WEL-to) stands for “scrambled,” which makes perfect sense given the combination of its huge internal combustion engine and hybrid electric motors. According to Lamborghini, this new hybrid coupe can go from 0-62mph in only 2.5 seconds.

Considering the all-new hybrid drive system, those who can afford the Revuelto can enjoy 13 different drive modes. Obviously, it’ll combine the spacious V12 and all three electric motors on a track. There’s even a FWD low-speed cruise mode that’ll be fully electric, but we’re hearing it’ll only get you about 6 miles before it runs out of battery.

However, thanks to the other engine, that V12, it’ll quickly recharge back up in as little as six minutes. Of course, owners can also drive the vehicle in several other modes and enjoy the aggressive noise from that V12.

Being a brand-new vehicle, you can expect a slew of fancy features inside and out, from the scissor-style doors to the stylish interior. You’ll notice a massive 12.3-inch digital display for the cockpit, a large center infotainment display, not to mention another 9-inch widescreen for passengers.

Lamborghini said that the Revuelto will be its first supercar with an advanced driver-assist system thanks to countless sensors, cameras, and other tools. I’m talking about helping you during lane changes or enabling adaptive cruise control as you’re zipping down the Autobahn.

Unfortunately, we don't know much about the vehicle, nor did Lamborghini announce an exact release date or pricing. However, a report from Automotive News Europe says it'll cost nearly $550,000.