Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
Incogni Personal Information Removal Service Review: Hands Off My Data!
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Lamborghini’s First Hybrid Supercar Has a Wild 1,001 HP

Get ready to plug in your Lambo.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Lamborghini Revuelto with its doors open.
Lamborghini

The new 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is a supercar unlike any other from the famous Luxury Italian supercar designer. Why? Because along with a V12 engine, it also packs three electric motors that combine to deliver an insane 1,001 horsepower. And it has a charging port.

Yes, you read that right. The latest Lambo comes in packing an extraordinary 1,001 hp. In comparison, the Lamborghini Aventador it’ll replace has a powerful V12 engine pushing 769 hp.

The Lamborghini Revuelto (pronounced rey-WEL-to) stands for “scrambled,” which makes perfect sense given the combination of its huge internal combustion engine and hybrid electric motors. According to Lamborghini, this new hybrid coupe can go from 0-62mph in only 2.5 seconds.

1 of 3
Lamborghini Revuelto press images.
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Revuelto interior.
Lamborghini
Lamborghini Revuelto front view in a shiny garage.
Lamborghini
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Considering the all-new hybrid drive system, those who can afford the Revuelto can enjoy 13 different drive modes. Obviously, it’ll combine the spacious V12 and all three electric motors on a track. There’s even a FWD low-speed cruise mode that’ll be fully electric, but we’re hearing it’ll only get you about 6 miles before it runs out of battery.

However, thanks to the other engine, that V12, it’ll quickly recharge back up in as little as six minutes. Of course, owners can also drive the vehicle in several other modes and enjoy the aggressive noise from that V12.

Lamborghini Sets a Crazy Goal for Electrification
RELATEDLamborghini Sets a Crazy Goal for Electrification

Being a brand-new vehicle, you can expect a slew of fancy features inside and out, from the scissor-style doors to the stylish interior. You’ll notice a massive 12.3-inch digital display for the cockpit, a large center infotainment display, not to mention another 9-inch widescreen for passengers.

Lamborghini said that the Revuelto will be its first supercar with an advanced driver-assist system thanks to countless sensors, cameras, and other tools. I’m talking about helping you during lane changes or enabling adaptive cruise control as you’re zipping down the Autobahn.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the vehicle, nor did Lamborghini announce an exact release date or pricing. However, a report from Automotive News Europe says it’ll cost nearly $550,000. You probably can’t afford it, so get this LEGO Lamborghini instead.

via The Verge

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »