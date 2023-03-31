Buying Guides
Tesla Recalls Its New Semi Over Parking Brake Concerns

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Tesla SEMI truck at loading dock
Tesla

It’s another day and another Tesla recall, only this time it’s for Tesla’s brand new electric Semi truck. The NHTSA issued its first Tesla Semi recall over safety concerns relating to the parking brake that could result in a rollaway.

The impressive new Tesla Semi started shipping to eager customers a few months ago, but now it looks like at least 35 units are being recalled over a brake valve failure. On a machine as big and heavy as a Semi, that’s a big deal.

According to the NHTSA, “the electronic parking brake valve module (PVM) may fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated.” When the valve fails, the electronic parking brake module could fail to engage, leading to a vehicle rolling away when removed from park.

Why Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled
RELATEDWhy Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled

And while we don’t know how many Tesla Semi trucks have been delivered, like the 100 ordered by Pepsi Co, the recall only mentions 35 vehicles. The PVM supplier started investigating the situation in February and alerted Tesla, and after an investigation, the automaker started a voluntary recall.

As usual, with early recalls like this, Tesla is unaware of any accidents or incidents relating to the situation. The company will start alerting customers in May, requiring owners with an affected Semi to bring it to a Tesla service station for a free parking valve module replacement.

Considering the Semi is still brand new and the recall comes from a single supplier of one part, this shouldn’t be too big of a setback for the company. We’ll update you as we learn more.

via Electrek

