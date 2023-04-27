Buying Guides
Buying Guides

The Best Portable DVD Players for Cars

socrates471/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated April 2023
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read

Long road trips can be especially dry and boring for passengers. And while the radio can provide some entertainment, it isn't always enough, especially for kids. Portable DVD players, on the other hand, are the real deal. They allow you to watch your favorite movies on the go.

  Best Overall Best Budget Best Premium Best Compact Best Large Screen
 
  DBPOWER
DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player 		UEME
UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player 		FANGOR
FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player 		ieGeek
ieGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player 		JEKERO
JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player
 
Amazon

$69.99
$99.99 Save 30%
Amazon

$49.99
$66.99 Save 25%
Amazon

$169.99
$269.99 Save 37%
Amazon

$79.99
$89.99 Save 11%
Amazon

$84.99
$99.99 Save 15%

Our SummaryEnjoy up to 5 hours of immersive video on the go with the robust and swivelable DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player.The UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best 7-inch portable DVD player for those on a budget.Go premium with the FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player and enjoy dual-screen viewing with solid visuals and sound.The ieGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best compact DVD player for smaller cars or spaces. It is big on features.The JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best option for those who want to enjoy a maximum viewing experience.
Pros✓ Best overall DVD player with broad media type/format compatibility
✓ Decent battery life with up to 5 hours of watch time
✓ Comes with a remote and headrest mount		✓ Budget-friendly DVD player with broad compatibility
✓ Decent battery life watching with built-in speakers and headphone
✓ Comes with a remote and headrest mount		✓ Premium DVD player with dual monitors and broad compatibility
✓ Up to 5 hours of watch time on the main DVD player
✓ Comes with remote control, headrest mounts, and straps		✓ Compact 11.5-inch swivelable DVD player for smaller spaces
✓ 2,500mAh battery and last memory function
✓ Comes with remote control, headrest mount, and built-in games		✓ Large-screen DVD player for maximum visibility
✓ 5,000mAh battery and last memory function
✓ Comes with remote control, headrest mount, and game controller, among others
Cons✗ Resolution not the best✗ Poor resolution
✗ Small screen size		✗ Higher price point
✗ Non-swivelable		✗ Resolution can be better✗ No user manual
✗ Unimpressive resolution
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For In a Portable DVD Player
Best Overall: DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player
Best Budget: UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player
Best Premium: FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player
Best Compact: ieGeek 9.5-Inch Portable DVD Player
Best Large Screen: JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player

The Best Portable DVD Players for Cars

A DVD player mounted to the back of a car seat's headrest.
socrates471/Shutterstock.com

A good portable DVD player will keep you or your kids entertained throughout your trip. Portable DVD players can also be used in a hotel or at home, and some models can play movie files off of a thumb drive or SD card. Of course, portable DVD players have built-in screens, but you can also connect them to larger TVs or monitors.

What to Look For In a Portable DVD Player

With so many options out there, it can be hard to find a portable DVD player or headrest DVD player that meets your needs. So, let’s review some important features to look out for when shopping for portable DVD players.

  • Screen Size: Just like TVs and smartphones, portable DVD players come in several different screen sizes. In this roundup, we’ve listed the best 7- to 16.9-inch portable DVD players to add to your in-car entertainment collection.
  • Headrest Mount: The best portable DVD players come with a detachable headrest mount for kids or adults in the backseat of your car.
  • Resolution: Portable DVD players generally use low-resolution screens. Thankfully, these screens are also fairly small, so the picture quality doesn’t suffer too much.
  • Video Output: Since portable DVD players generally have less-than-impressive resolutions, the best portable DVD players allow you to connect to a TV for a richer visual experience. (Note that this is usually achieved over a 3.5mm AV cable, so you won’t necessarily get an improved resolution when connecting to a TV.)
  • Swivelability: Most portable DVD players come with a swivel screen that you can rotate 280 degrees and flip 180 degrees for different viewing angles, though others don’t. We covered both types in this article.
  • Battery Life: Portable DVD players are usually battery-powered. The best portable DVD players come with high-capacity, long-lasting Lithium-ion batteries and car chargers.
  • Last Memory Function: Most portable DVD players have a “last memory” function. If your DVD player runs out of batteries during a movie, this function will help you pick up where you left off.
  • Supported Media: Portable DVD players can usually play CDs as well as DVDs. Some units can also play files from a USB thumb drive or SD card.

With that out of the way, let’s now dive into the best portable DVD players on the market.

Best Overall: DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player

DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player on a white background

Pros

  • Best overall DVD player with broad media type/format compatibility
  • Decent battery life with up to 5 hours of watch time
  • Comes with a remote and headrest mount

Cons

  • Resolution not the best

If you want a solid portable DVD player that ticks all the above boxes and then some, then get the versatile DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player. It is our top choice for the best portable DVD player. It features a 9-inch 800 x 480-pixel (5:3 aspect ratio) swivel screen that you can rotate 270 degrees and flip 180 degrees for the best viewing angle. It also comes with a headrest mount and remote control.

The DBPOWER supports both DVDs and CDs. It can also play file formats like MPEG2, AVI, DIVX, MP3, WMA, and WAV from a thumb drive or SD card. It has dual stereo speakers and a headphone jack and can play for up to 5 hours on battery life.

Best Overall

DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player

Enjoy up to 5 hours of immersive video on the go with the robust and swivelable DBPOWER 11.5-Inch DVD Player.

Amazon

$69.99
$99.99 Save 30%

Best Budget: UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player

UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player on a white background
UEME

Pros

  • Budget-friendly DVD player with broad compatibility
  • Decent battery life watching with built-in speakers and headphone
  • Comes with a remote and headrest mount

Cons

  • Poor resolution
  • Small screen size

The UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player is our best budget portable DVD player recommendation for infrequent travelers, light (portable DVD player) users, and those who don’t mind a 7-inch screen. Although small, the affordable UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player is big on features, including a last memory function.

This region-free portable DVD player comes with a 7-inch LCD swivel screen that can rotate 270 degrees and flip 180 degrees. It supports DVD, CD, USB, and SD cards, and it lasts between 3 and 5 hours on batteries. It has an 800 x 480 resolution (5:3 aspect ratio), AV IN/OUT ports, and a headphone jack. It also comes with a remote control and a headrest mount.

Best Budget

UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player

The UEME 7-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best 7-inch portable DVD player for those on a budget.

Amazon

$49.99
$66.99 Save 25%

Best Premium: FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player

FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player on a white background
FANGOR

Pros

  • Premium DVD player with dual monitors and broad compatibility
  • Up to 5 hours of watch time on the main DVD player
  • Comes with remote control, headrest mounts, and straps

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Non-swivelable

For a group of adults traveling together or families with more than one kid, we recommend the FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player, our top pick for the best premium portable DVD player. It comes with a main 10.5-inch DVD player and a secondary 10.5-inch monitor as well as dual mounting brackets and a pair of headrest straps.

Also region-free, the 10.5-inch FANGOR Dual DVD Player has an LCD monitor with a 720 x 576 resolution ( 5:4 aspect ratio). It has loud and clear speakers and supports a wide range of media types and formats. Both units can last 2.5 to 3 hours playing together, while the main unit (playing alone) can last up to 5 hours. It also has a last memory function.

Best Premium

FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player

Go premium with the FANGOR 10.5-inch Dual DVD Player and enjoy dual-screen viewing with solid visuals and sound.

Amazon

$169.99
$269.99 Save 37%

Best Compact: ieGeek 9.5-Inch Portable DVD Player

ieGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player on a white background
ieGeek

Pros

  • Compact 11.5-inch swivelable DVD player for smaller spaces
  • 2,500mAh battery and last memory function
  • Comes with remote control, headrest mount, and built-in games

Cons

  • Resolution can be better

If you own a smaller compact car, you may want to go for the ieGeek Portable DVD Player; our top recommendation for the best compact portable DVD player. Unlike the dual-monitor FANGOR 10.5-Inch Portable DVD Player, it has a single 9.5-Inch swivelable screen (180 degrees and 270 degrees) and supports USB connectivity.

Also region-free, the ieGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player comes with a long-lasting 2,500mAh battery and a mobile car charger for charging on the go. It comes with a mount and a download code for 180 retro games (though a gaming controller isn’t included).

Best Compact

ieGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player

The ieGeek 11.5-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best compact DVD player for smaller cars or spaces. It is big on features.

Amazon

$79.99
$89.99 Save 11%

Best Large Screen: JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player

JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player on a white background
JEKERO

Pros

  • Large-screen DVD player for maximum visibility
  • 5,000mAh battery and last memory function
  • Comes with remote control, headrest mount, and game controller, among others

Cons

  • No user manual
  • Unimpressive resolution

If you prefer a large-screen portable DVD player, we highly recommend the JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player. It features a 14.1-inch swivelable LCD screen that flips 180 degrees and rotates 270 degrees giving you a wide viewing angle from different spots.

The JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player is also region-free, supports a wide variety of media types and formats, and has a last memory function. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh rechargeable battery (6 to 7 hours of runtime) as well as a car charger and remote control.

Best Large-Screen

JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player

The JEKERO 16.9-Inch Portable DVD Player is the best option for those who want to enjoy a maximum viewing experience.

Amazon

$84.99
$99.99 Save 15%

