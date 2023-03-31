Buying Guides
Samsung Will Let You Test the Galaxy S23 From an iPhone

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Switching from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy is a bit of a process and involves transferring all your data. To ensure it’s worth the hassle or tempt owners to make the switch, Samsung just launched a new web app that’ll temporarily turn any iPhone into a Galaxy S23.

Yes, Samsung has a new “Try Galaxy” demo app that’ll take over iOS and let users test all the best Galaxy features on the phone from its competition. It’s limited in function but still a neat experience.

It’ll simulate android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 software, including Google Messages and Samsung Health. You can even flip through the settings menu, try Kids Mode, and enjoy various other Galaxy experiences.

Essentially, you can test drive a Galaxy S23 or one of Samsung’s neat foldable phones right from the iPhone. Interestingly enough, we’ve seen this before, and it was known as the “iTest” back in 2021.

Samsung's "Try Galaxy" app for iPhone.
Samsung

All iPhone owners need to do is go to the Try Galaxy website and scan the QR code; then you’ll get a “little taste of Samsung Galaxy” on the iPhone. The web app and Galaxy experience is available in fourteen different languages, too, so Samsung is trying to get as much traction as possible.

Remember that this is only a short demo, and a ton of what makes Samsung Android devices great is still missing. If you like what you see, consider trying a Samsung phone at a carrier or retail store. Then, make the switch, or don’t.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »