Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Kobo’s New Book Subscription Puts Kindle and Audible on Notice

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Kobo Books mobile app logo on phone screen.
Postmodern Studio/Shutterstock.com

Digital bookseller Kobo launched its premium subscription, Kobo Plus, in the United States this week. The plan comes in three tiers, Kobo Plus Read, Kobo Plus Listen, and Kobo Plus Read & Listen. Its wide selection of titles and low monthly price could challenge Amazon’s digital book dominance.

Kobo Plus plans start at just $7.99 monthly for the Read and Listen plans. The program costs $9.99 per month for unlimited ebooks and audiobooks. For comparison, Kindle Unlimited, which offers only ebooks, costs $9.99 monthly, and Audible Plus, which focuses on audiobooks, costs $7.95 monthly. Amazon owns both Kindle Unlimited and Audible Plus, and the price of both subscriptions would be $18 monthly as opposed to $9.99 on Kobo Plus.

The value of the new subscription service grows when you consider how many titles are available from Kobo compared to Amazon-owned services. Kobo Plus offers over 1.3 million ebook titles and 100,000 audiobooks that users can read and listen to unlimitedly. Compare that to a million ebook titles on Kindle Unlimited and 11 thousand audiobook titles on Audible Plus.

Why Is Audible So Expensive?
RELATEDWhy Is Audible So Expensive?

It’s also worth noting that you get a Kobo audiobook credit on the Listen plans, allowing you to select any premium audiobook title not included in the subscription plan. This is the equivalent of an Audible credit you get when subscribing to Audible Premium Plus, which costs about $15 per month.

And it’s not just the subscription service that Kobo is challenging Amazon with. The company is also releasing a new eReader, the Kobo Elipsa 2E, in the United States this week. The device features a 10.3-inch E ink display, 32GB of storage, and an included stylus for taking notes. The Elipsa 2E could potentially give the Kindle Oasis a run for its money. It’s available for preorder now and will be available for sale starting April 19th.

Kobo Elipsa 2E

Get the latest ebook reader from Kobo. Preorder now! Goes on sale on April 19th.

Shop

 

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »