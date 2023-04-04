Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
NZXT Unveils a Compact Capsule Mini USB Microphone

A USB microphone for those tight on space and cash.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
NZXT Capsule and capsule mini microphones.
NZXT

NZXT, the PC and gaming accessory maker most known for its computer cases, just announced a follow-up to its popular Capsule USB microphone. The new NZXT Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini is a compact USB microphone setup aimed at gaming and streamers.

If you’re tight on desk space yet still want quality sound in an affordable and simple package, the Mini is only $69.99. As expected, this USB microphone is designed for a gaming environment. It is tuned to enhance speech, block out unwanted background noise, and has an impressive analog to digital 24-bit/48khz resolution for vocal clarity.

Similar to the bigger NZXT Capsule we reviewed a few years back, the company is again focusing on simplicity so streamers can focus on winning rather than settings menus and fine-tuning the audio.

And while it may not have a slew of options and features of more expensive options, that’s by design. Users can still configure the sound with the NZXT CAM app, which is perfect for adjusting settings or mixing audio.

The Capsule Mini only offers one polar pattern, but it’s also pretty plug-and-play. For the price, you’ll get the Capsule mini, an included stand, a mic thread adapter, and a USB-A to USB-C cable to quickly get set up and gaming in minutes. More importantly, the all-new NZXT Capsule Mini is only $69.99, making it an affordable USB microphone for those on a budget.

NZXT Boom Arm Mini with the capsule mini.
NZXT

NZXT also released a new Boom Arm Mini (also $69.99) that pairs perfectly with this miniature microphone. It’s half the size of most arms yet still works great with microphones of all sizes. Then, this lightweight boom has hidden springs, built-in cable management, and foldable arms to fit desks and gaming setups of all shapes and sizes.

The new NZXT Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini are $69.99 each, come in black or white, and are available starting today at the NZXT website.

