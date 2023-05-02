Velotric Thunder 1 ST Ebike Review: A Stealthy & Comfy Ride

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

Rating: Price: $1,499

If you want to buy an ebike that doesn’t look like every other electric bike, or like one at all, yet enjoy modern smarts like Apple’s Find My network, you’ll want to consider the stylish new Velotric Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST.

Most ebikes look the same, with bulky and heavy designs, large tubes attempting to hide the battery, fat tires, wires everywhere, and big confusing displays. Velotric’s new Thunder 1 took a more traditional approach. It’s sleek, lightweight (for an ebike), and hides all the wires and battery bits that help you power up a hill.

The Velotric Thunder 1 ST is still an extremely capable ebike with features like hydraulic disc brakes, plenty of power, and a new torque sensor for a smoother ride. Plus, Apple’s Find My Network will help you track it down if someone pedals off with your bike. You get all of that for only $1,499, and after riding one for the last few months, here’s what you need to know.

Here's What We Like Incredibly light for an ebike

Traditional design that hides everything

Smooth performance

Plenty of power And What We Don't No LCD display

You have to stick their mount on your phone

Pedal assist level LED is hard to see outdoors

Unboxing & Assembly

Motor: 350W Motor (600W Peak) with 35 Nm torque

350W Motor (600W Peak) with 35 Nm torque Tires: 27″ (700×40c) puncture-resistant ebike road tires (fenders not included)

27″ (700×40c) puncture-resistant ebike road tires (fenders not included) Lighting: Included wired add-on headlight (and battery-powered tail light)

Included wired add-on headlight (and battery-powered tail light) Weight: 36lbs and 330lb max riding load

36lbs and 330lb max riding load Rating: IPX6 water-resistance

IPX6 water-resistance Colors: Orange Lava or Tan Sand

Like any direct-to-consumer ebike, be prepared for a large box on your doorstep. Thankfully, this is one of the lightest ebikes I’ve tried to date, weighing only 36 lbs, so the box is pretty easy to slide into the garage.

For comparison, the massive fat-tire Velotric Nomad 1 we reviewed is over 70 lbs, and most ebikes typically weigh upwards of 50+ lbs. Pulling the Thunder 1 ST out of the box is refreshingly easy, as is putting it together.

Yes, you’ll need to do some assembly, but that’s only one bolt for the front tire, screwing on the pedals, dropping the seat in, and adjusting the handlebars. Compared to other electric bikes on the market, this is hands-down one of the easiest to “assemble,” and I’d barely call it that. It’s easy enough that anyone can do it.

As you can see above, there’s a smaller box inside the package with all the tools you’ll need, some instructions and the charger. This bike doesn’t have an LCD screen, which is a bit of a bummer, but that’s also one less thing to plug in and install. The entire process shouldn’t take you more than 15-20 minutes. Make sure the battery is charged and hit the pavement.

Riding the Thunder 1 ST

Speed: 20MPH top speed (unlockable to 25+)

20MPH top speed (unlockable to 25+) Power: 5-level pedal assist, walk mode, no throttle

5-level pedal assist, walk mode, no throttle Components: Shimano 8-speed

Shimano 8-speed Brakes: 160mm Tektro hydraulic disc brakes (front and rear)

160mm Tektro hydraulic disc brakes (front and rear) LCD Display: None

First things first, this is a Class 1 ebike, meaning there’s no throttle. Instead, it uses Velotric’s all-new E35 drive system and torque sensor. But what does that mean? A torque sensor measures how hard you pedal to determine how much electric power it sends to the motor. This results in an extremely smooth, safe, and enjoyable ride.

Many cheaper ebikes have a cadence sensor that’s basically a magnet to sense when you pedal. As you do, it engages the motor and only stops sending power when you stop pedaling. This often delivers a jerky experience as the electric motor kicks on and off.

The Velotric Thunder 1 ST’s torque sensor is incredibly smooth to the point that you almost don’t feel it at all. It’s gentle, easy, and the more you pedal, the faster the bike goes. It’s pretty impressive.

With the slightly bigger Thunder 1 (with app support and GPS) and the Thunder 1 ST reviewed here, you’re getting a sleek road bike. It’s great for riding on the road or a paved trail, but it’s not an off-road bike. The tires are skinny, and there’s no suspension. That’s not a bad thing, as this is a road bike, and the style you buy depends on your wants and needs.

So, how does it ride? Some ebikes have so much power that it doesn’t even feel like you get any exercise, especially if you use the throttle. That’s not the case with the Thunder 1 ST. Instead, it never feels like the motor is doing all the work. You’ll have to pedal to keep the motor engaged. Again, that’s all about preference, and I loved feeling like I got a little workout in after each ride.

The on/off switch is located along the bike’s top tube, and it takes more than a few seconds of holding it down to power it on. This is different from most bikes, where it’s on the handlebars. Around that button is an LED ring light that displays five different colors for each pedal assist level. In total, there are five different levels that adjust how much the motor helps:

Eco: 10 mph (while pedaling)

10 mph (while pedaling) Tour: 12 mph

12 mph Normal: 15 mph

15 mph Sport: 17 mph

17 mph Turbo: 20 mph

My only two complaints about the Thunder 1 ST are how hard it is to see (and remember) the different colored LEDs for what level pedal-assist is in use and the lack of a screen. Most bikes have a screen to display top speed, battery life, calories, mileage, etc., but this doesn’t. Thankfully, when you can’t see the LED ring, you can easily use the thumb control to switch between assist levels.

I’d love an LCD screen for a bike in this price range. In fact, this is the only ebike I’ve tried or owned that doesn’t have a screen of some sort. There is a mount for your phone, but currently, the Velotric app only supports one bike (the Thunder 1,) so there’s no easy way to track your speeds or distance on the Thunder 1 ST. This was likely to keep costs down and add Apple’s Find My support, but for a road bike, I feel like mileage and speed information is essential.

You can always get a Garmin bike computer for that stuff or track mileage with a smartwatch. Plus, with a range of around 52 miles per charge, running out of battery on a casual weekend ride shouldn’t be much of a concern.

Overall, the Velotric Thunder 1 ST is exceptionally smooth, comfortable, and easy to ride. A beginner could enjoy all it has to offer with no problems. The high-end hydraulic disc brakes worked great, and I always felt in total control of the bike.

Apple Find My Support

Velotric’s new Thunder 1 ST is one of only a handful of ebikes with Apple Find My support. And while it doesn’t have GPS and a companion app like the more expensive Thunder 1 sibling, you can easily pair it to your iPhone and track it in case of loss or theft.

Anyone with an iPhone should be familiar with Find My. For those who aren’t, it’s a crowdsourced network that uses every iPhone, iPad, iPod, AirPods, and millions of devices to create a tracking network (anonymously) over Bluetooth.

If any nearby Apple device spots another, it’ll be in the Find My network. You can easily search for and find your Thunder 1 ST, add it to Find My, and track its location 24/7. This is amazingly helpful if someone steals your bike, and it’ll even alert your phone if you accidentally leave it behind.

The Apple Find My network is end-to-end encrypted for privacy, all while being extremely accurate with locating devices. I could easily see where my Fiance was on her bike ride, and it would be equally simple for law enforcement to track down a stolen ebike.

You can add the Thunder 1 ST to Find My in a matter of minutes, name it, change the icon, switch tracking on/off on your phone, or even set the bike to transmit a noise if it’s lost. It’s not very loud, mind you, but at least it’s an option. You can also lock the bike if it’s stolen, making the electric bits useless to a thief. Alternatively, if you want a slightly bigger bike, the regular Thunder 1 has GPS and a companion app for $300 more.

Battery Life, Range, & Charging

Battery: 352Wh (36V), 9.8A Samsung cells (user replaceable)

352Wh (36V), 9.8A Samsung cells (user replaceable) Range: Up to 52 miles per charge

Up to 52 miles per charge Charging: 0-80% in four hours (under six hours for full 100%)

0-80% in four hours (under six hours for full 100%) Charger: Fast 36V 2.0 amp charger included

Battery life and range will vary depending on multiple factors, including rider weight, pedal assist levels, wind, and road conditions. Thankfully, the bike seems more than capable enough to go 50 miles on a single charge.

Last weekend I went on two 10-mile rides throughout town. For most of it, I used the two highest pedal-assist levels and enjoyed high speeds, and I still had 3/4 bars remaining. I expected a bit less, so that was a welcomed surprise. However, there’s no screen showing an exact percentage, only the four white LEDs on the top tube.

Charging back to 100% took under three hours, and I was ready for my next adventure, a 13-mile loop at night with some friends. Again, battery life was never a concern. Unlocking the faster 25mph mode (which may not be legal in your state or region) didn’t seem to change the battery life, and my results were nothing less than stellar.

Being able to ride for days without worrying about battery life makes the Velotric Thunder 1 ST an excellent bike for those who want to worry about where to ride—not whether or not they remembered to charge their bike.

And yes, for those curious, there’s an opening on the bottom to access the user-replaceable battery pack if needed.

Is the Velotric Thunder 1 ST Worth Buying?

With a $1,499 retail price and no display, I still think the Velotric Thunder 1 ST is a solid value, especially for someone looking for a safe and comfortable road ebike. Find My support is valuable, too, as it gives you less to worry about in the case of loss or theft. But again, this is a road bike, so make sure that’s what you want.

I’d argue it’s also an excellent choice for beginners, as you don’t have to worry about a lengthy assembly, screens full of menus, or other nonsense. Just hop on, pedal, and enjoy the wind in your face. I took it through the Red Rock Canyon outside Las Vegas for a scenic 13-mile loop and loved every minute. The motor helps enough to keep on pace without making it feel like I’m simply riding a moped.

If you’re looking for a solid ebike that’ll deliver a workout on the road without breaking the bank, this is for you. Look elsewhere if you want to squeeze a throttle and reach top speeds without any work.

Honestly, it’s a great middle-ground that delivers an awesome electric bike experience in a package that looks, feels, and rides closer to a regular bike. The Velotric Thunder 1 ST doesn’t aim for top speeds, the best styling, or pile on a slew of fancy features. Instead, it’s a well-rounded and competent modern ebike that’s an absolute blast to ride.