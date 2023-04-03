Your Mint Mobile Plan Just Got a Free Upgrade

Phone plans are pretty expensive these days, but if you’re a Mint Mobile customer, we have good news. This week the company announced that most subscribers are getting a free upgrade with an extra 5GB of mobile data per month.

If you’re on Mint Mobile’s cheapest $15 monthly 4GB data plan, you’ll now have 5GB. And while that’s not much of a deal, all the other smartphone plans are getting a nice boost starting April 14th.

Starting with the next billing cycle, those with Mint’s 10 or 15GB data plan will be upgraded to 15 and 20GB for free. Then, the “Unlimited” plan, which isn’t unlimited but slows down after you reach a certain point, will also be a bit higher. Here’s the breakdown.

$15/month: An increase from 4GB to 5GB

$20/month: A rise from 10GB to 15GB

$25/month: from 15GB to 20GB

$30/month: from 35GB to 40GB (hotspot doubled from 5GB to 10GB)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mint Mobile instantly upgrade almost all of its customers for free, but it’s always nice when it happens. In an email to customers, here’s what Mint had to say:

“We’ve got some huge Mint-is-getting-better news for you. Starting 4/14, we’re increasing the amount of data on your plan and just like last time we did it, at no cost to you. Meaning your 10GB plan will turn into a 15GB plan. There’s nothing you need to do…except get ready to have more data for curating playlists, binging new shows, and upping your selfie game. Your upgrade will go into effect when your monthly data refreshes after 4/14. Thanks for being awesome.”

Fresh on the heels of announcing that T-Mobile is buying Mint Mobile (and Ryan Reynolds is still staying part of the company in some capacity), they’re giving everyone a little more mobile data to get the most out of the service.

Customers don’t need to call in, change plans, or do anything. Instead, you’ll get a bit more mobile data on any billing cycle after April 14th, 2023. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Mint Mobile family plans are seeing any changes, but they’re already pretty affordable. Give Mint Mobile a try with the link below.

