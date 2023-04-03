Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Western Digital Hacked in “Network Security Incident”

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
| 1 min read
Western Digital headquarters in California
Tada Images/Shutterstock.com

Digital storage company Western Digital this week announced that it is the victim of a “network security incident.” Its short press release is light on details other than to say that “an unauthorized third party gained access to a number of the Company’s systems.”

Additionally, WD indicated that it “implemented incident response efforts and initiated an investigation.” The company stated that it called in outside security and forensic experts as it is coordinating with law enforcement. Furthermore, WD is deploying what it calls “proactive measures measures to secure its business operations,” such as taking systems and services offline.

What information or data was stolen by the hackers remains unclear. All WD said on the matter is that it believes that “the unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems.” The company stated that it is still determining the nature and scope of what the hackers obtained from its network.

Western Digital sells computer hard drives, cloud storage services, and data center systems. So, a large-scale network breach, like the recent Last Pass scandal, could be devastating for the company and its clients that rely on it for secure data storage. The company stated that it would provide updates as appropriate.

Source: Business Wire

