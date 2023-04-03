Google Reveals a New Way to Save on Plane Tickets

In anticipation of summer travel, Google Flights is testing a price guarantee program. The idea is pretty simple; if you purchase a plane ticket with a price guarantee badge, Google believes that you’re getting the lowest possible price. And if Google is wrong, it will refund you the difference.

The price guarantee program is only available in the United States. That said, both domestic and international flights may receive a price guarantee badge (which looks like a shield icon). And this program isn’t limited to one-way flights—round trips are included as well.

Of course, this price guarantee only applies to tickets purchased through Google Flights (by selecting “Book with Google”). Refunds are processed through Google Pay, and customers are limited to $500 in price guarantee refunds each year.

I should note that Google Flights already offers some money-saving features, including a scale that tells you if a ticket price is unusually low or high. Plus, Google Search is rolling out two travel-friendly updates; you can now view photo slideshows for certain hotel rooms within Search, and pricing for tourist destinations (or travel agencies) will appear in a handy “Tickets” tab at the top of your Search session.

To reiterate, Google Flights‘ price guarantee program is only available in the United States. This feature is still in testing, and it may receive a wider rollout in the coming months or years.