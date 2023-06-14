Pelican Adventurer Laptop Sleeve Review: A Hard-Hat Go-To

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Pelican is a brand renowned for its rugged array of tech armor and outdoor gear, and the Pelican Adventurer Laptop Sleeve is built to withstand anything. I was able to test the 14.2-inch model, and save for a few design choices I didn’t care for, I found it to be even stronger than I was expecting.

Here's What We Like Scratch and scuff-proof

Can withstand the elements

A good amount of storage space

Convenient corner straps keep the case opened during use

Reasonable price And What We Don't No shoulder strap

Velcro straps can't be tightened

Design: Fierce but a Little Flawed

Dimensions: 15.2 x 11.4 x 2.13in (38.61 x 28.96 x 5.41cm)

15.2 x 11.4 x 2.13in (38.61 x 28.96 x 5.41cm) Weight: 1.41lbs (0.64kg)

The Pelican Adventurer measures 15.2 inches wide, 11.5 inches from top to bottom, 2.13 inches from front to back, and weighs 1.41 pounds. At the time of writing, you can only purchase the laptop sleeve in black.

The Adventurer is equipped with four layers of tough padding, which starts with a woven neoprene interior, followed by an EVA foam padding, a hardshell EVA layer, and topped off with a durable 900D nylon. These are all weatherproofing materials too, and Pelican claims that the zippers are also water-resistant (read about my liquid test below).

The exterior of the Adventurer is definitely tough, but the nylon surface layer adds enough cushioning to keep things comfortable when hands and fingers are in contact with the laptop case. And while I’d like to say that the shoulder strap is comfortable, too, unfortunately, there’s no such strap to write about. In fact, when I first unboxed my Adventurer, I searched the packaging and interior more than once because I was sure I had missed this accessory.

There is a secure carrying hand strap along the top of the sleeve, but it’s not designed to be grabbed. Personally, I found that the most comfortable way to hold the case was to tuck it against my hip, using the hand strap for extra security.

On the inside, there’s a sizable accessories pocket for all your must-have phones, tablets, cables, etc., and an open-looped strap for attaching things like lanyards or a small set of keys. Now where the laptop is supposed to sit are two velcro straps for securing a computer, but you can’t pull them tight around your device. Because of this, my 13-inch MacBook Pro definitely slid around some in the case. The Adventurer can handle a laptop with up to a 14.2-inch screen, and my guess is the bigger the computer, the better (at least as far as interior jostling goes).

One feature I really like about the Adventurer is the built-in corner straps that keep the case hinged open, allowing you to use your laptop straight from the sleeve. I found it fairly comfortable to use my MacBook inside the Adventurer, and I’ll give Pelican bonus points for designing the case to protect the back of an open laptop.

Weather Resistance and Durability: Tough as Nails

Now when it came to testing out the Pelican sleeve’s armor that should stop Mother Nature in her tracks, instead of a rainy day, I used good ole’ New York tap water. I held the closed Adventurer case in my shower and blasted it on all sides (zipped up, of course) with a solid stream of water. When I finished dousing it, the Adventurer was pretty soaked, but amazingly, with just a quick swipe on the front and back with a hand towel, it was moisture-free, save for some dampness. But when I opened the case, it was bone dry.

And as far as drops and dings go, all the Adventurer’s padding (and the many images of construction workers using the sleeve on the company’s website) would lead one to believe that this case can be knocked around some, and I’m here to confirm said hypothesis. I subjected the Adventurer to a few strength tests, including a five-foot drop to the ground, weighed down by a coffee-table book. I also did this outside.

I’m happy to report no scratches or scruffs whatsoever, except for a little dirt I was able to clean off right away.

Price and Warranty: A Great Value

The Pelican Adventurer can be purchased for $49.99 through Amazon and other retailers, including Pelican. The manufacturer provides a limited lifetime warranty on the Adventurer that excludes any normal wear-and-tear damage.

Should You Buy the Pelican Adventurer Laptop Sleeve?

The Adventurer Laptop Sleeve is not exactly a casual laptop case, but if you’re looking for a super-strong accessory to carry onto industry-heavy job sites, or you find yourself often using your computer outdoors, the Pelican Adventurer Laptop Sleeve is worth its weight in gold.