Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Weather Forecasts Down Around the World

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Weather app for iPhone showing no data for selected cities.
Danny Chadwick / Review Geek

Millions of Apple users woke up this morning to find their daily weather updates missing from the popular Weather app. Reports from users indicate that the app is showing no data and not loading any forecast information.

The outage appears to be affecting users in multiple countries, from North America to Europe and beyond. Some users report being able to launch the app but are not receiving forecast updates. While the widespread outage appears to have started today, some users report that the Weather app has been acting buggy for several days. Apple released an update to iOS 16.4 last week, leading some to speculate that the operating system update may have caused the issue.

7 Great Apps For Tracking The Weather
RELATED7 Great Apps For Tracking The Weather

Apple’s system status dashboard reports “1 current issue” regarding the Weather App. The website reads “Weather – Issue. Yesterday, 9:00 PM – ongoing. Some users affected. Next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage.” It’s worth noting that this status doesn’t appear to address the widespread outage.

The company has yet to release an official statement on the outage or provide a timeline for its resolution. It is unclear when users will be able to access the Weather app’s data again or when the issue will be resolved. Until then, users will have to rely on other sources for their weather updates.

Sources: MacRumors, 9to5Mac

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »