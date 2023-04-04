Apple Weather Forecasts Down Around the World

Millions of Apple users woke up this morning to find their daily weather updates missing from the popular Weather app. Reports from users indicate that the app is showing no data and not loading any forecast information.

The outage appears to be affecting users in multiple countries, from North America to Europe and beyond. Some users report being able to launch the app but are not receiving forecast updates. While the widespread outage appears to have started today, some users report that the Weather app has been acting buggy for several days. Apple released an update to iOS 16.4 last week, leading some to speculate that the operating system update may have caused the issue.

Apple’s system status dashboard reports “1 current issue” regarding the Weather App. The website reads “Weather – Issue. Yesterday, 9:00 PM – ongoing. Some users affected. Next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage.” It’s worth noting that this status doesn’t appear to address the widespread outage.

The company has yet to release an official statement on the outage or provide a timeline for its resolution. It is unclear when users will be able to access the Weather app’s data again or when the issue will be resolved. Until then, users will have to rely on other sources for their weather updates.