News

Arcade1Up’s Deluxe Cabinet Ditches the Riser, and That’s Great

An even more authentic arcade experience.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Arcade1Up Deluxe Pac-Man, Mrs Pac-Man, and Mortal Kombat cabinets.
Arcade1Up

There’s nothing more indulgent than nostalgia. But nostalgia is a fleeting sensation—it’s hard to relive an authentic experience, especially when you’re dealing with electronics. So, Arcade1Up is digging deeper into authenticity with its new Deluxe arcade cabinet line.

Arcade1Up already offers a semi-authentic retro gaming experience. Its arcade cabinets feature original artwork, controls, and marquees. But these cabinets have a few quirks that may distract you from the nostalgic goodness; the riser is our biggest complaint, as it makes Arcade1Up products look a bit like toys. Though customers also wring their hands over screens and coin slots.

The Arcade1Up Deluxe Pac-Man, Mrs Pac-Man, and Mortal Kombat cabinets.
Arcade1Up
The Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe cabinet sitting in a living room.
Arcade1Up
Friends playing the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Deluxe Cabinet
Arcade1Up
Someone playing the Arcade1Up Mrs Pac-Man Deluxe Cabinet
Arcade1Up
The Arcade1Up Deluxe lineup may resolve these complaints. Deluxe machines utilize a single-cabinet design without a riser, and select models use a classic laid-back screen (as opposed to the anachronistic vertical screen used in previous Arcade1Up products). Additionally, these cabinets sport faux coin doors. (Note that these machines are still just 5 feet tall.)

Arcade1Up 'Terminator 2' Machine Review: Worth Every Penny
RELATEDArcade1Up 'Terminator 2' Machine Review: Worth Every Penny

Interestingly, the first Arcade1Up Deluxe cabinets are Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat (which come with 14 games each), plus the cutesy Class of 81′ collection (which includes Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, and nine other games). All of these machines offer the Wi-Fi connectivity and online leaderboard system introduced in previous Arcade1Up cabinets.

You can buy Arcade1Up’s Deluxe cabinets today for $500 apiece. They’re available at Best Buy and the Arcade1Up website.

Arcade1Up Pac-Man Legacy Deluxe

Enjoy the original Pac-Man and 13 other arcade games with this Deluxe Arcade1Up cabinet.

Best Buy

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Deluxe

Get over here ... and enjoy 14 classic fighting arcade games with the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Deluxe cabinet.

Best Buy

Arcade1Up Class of 81' Deluxe

Enjoy 14 hit arcade games from 1981 with this Arcade1Up Deluxe cabinet.

Best Buy

