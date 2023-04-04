OnePlus’ New Earbuds Deliver ANC for $60

OnePlus is slowly establishing itself in the budget audio market. And the company’s most recent product, the affordable Nord Buds 2, look like a fantastic deal. They include ANC, Google Fast Pair, and several other premium features for just $60.

In terms of raw audio quality, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 utilize 12.4mm drivers with “BassWave enhancements.” OnePlus promises a “balanced” and “bold” sound with improved microphone clarity for phone calls.

These wireless earbuds also support ANC (with up to 25dB noise reduction), plus a Transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts. Additionally, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers several EQ modes, and it supports Dolby Atmos when paired with select smartphones (if that’s something you care about).

I’m also surprised to see an IP55 dust- and water-resistance rating in these earbuds—they’re ready for a sweaty trip to the gym! And the advertised battery life is impressive. OnePlus promises a 7-hour earbud life, plus an additional 29 hours with the charging case. And it only takes 10 minutes of charging to get 5 hours of use from these earbuds. (That said, ANC and phone calls will reduce the battery life by several hours.)

OnePlus’ Nord Buds 2 are available today for $60. They are only available on OnePlus’ website at launch, though they will sell on Amazon starting in mid-April.