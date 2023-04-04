Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
Fluance Ai81 Tower Speakers Review: Fantastic, Even Without an Amp
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

OnePlus’ New Earbuds Deliver ANC for $60

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
OnePlus

OnePlus is slowly establishing itself in the budget audio market. And the company’s most recent product, the affordable Nord Buds 2, look like a fantastic deal. They include ANC, Google Fast Pair, and several other premium features for just $60.

In terms of raw audio quality, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 utilize 12.4mm drivers with “BassWave enhancements.” OnePlus promises a “balanced” and “bold” sound with improved microphone clarity for phone calls.

1 of 2
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in black colorway.
OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in white colorway.
OnePlus
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

These wireless earbuds also support ANC (with up to 25dB noise reduction), plus a Transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts. Additionally, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers several EQ modes, and it supports Dolby Atmos when paired with select smartphones (if that’s something you care about).

9 Great Tech Gifts for the Retro Gamer in Your Life
RELATED9 Great Tech Gifts for the Retro Gamer in Your Life

I’m also surprised to see an IP55 dust- and water-resistance rating in these earbuds—they’re ready for a sweaty trip to the gym! And the advertised battery life is impressive. OnePlus promises a 7-hour earbud life, plus an additional 29 hours with the charging case. And it only takes 10 minutes of charging to get 5 hours of use from these earbuds. (That said, ANC and phone calls will reduce the battery life by several hours.)

OnePlus’ Nord Buds 2 are available today for $60. They are only available on OnePlus’ website at launch, though they will sell on Amazon starting in mid-April.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer ANC and Transparency modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 36-hour battery life at an affordable price.

Shop

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »