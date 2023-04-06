Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Giveaway: Win a Keychron Q10 (Alice Layout) Mechanical Keyboard

Justin Duino
Justin Duino
| 1 min read
Keychron Q10 Alice Mechanical Keyboard with RGB lights on
Jason Montoya / Review Geek

If you’re a fan of mechanical keyboards, you’ve likely heard about Keychron and the company’s high-quality boards. For those in the market for a new typing accessory, this week, Review Geek is giving away a Keychron Q10 (Alice Layout) Mechanical Keyboard!

We gave the Keychron Q10 (Alice Layout) a 9 out of 10 rating in its review:

The strengths of the Keychron Q10 are numerous. The keyboard is comfortable to use and easy to understand. Shortcuts, macro customization, and switching keys may seem daunting, but the Q10 makes everything seem relatively simple. The keyboard is also easy to switch between Mac and Windows and feels premium.

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the Review Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

Keychron Q10 Mechanical Keyboard Review: Premium Feel in an Alice Layout
The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

Enter Giveaway
