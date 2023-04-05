T-Mobile Expands Its Affordable Fiber Internet Service

Late last year, T-Mobile quietly debuted its fiber home internet service in select parts of New York City. The company is now advertising its fiber service in the cities of Pueblo and Northglenn, Colorado. And the price of this service is pretty impressive.

T-Mobile Fiber starts at $55 a month for 500Mbps service and includes a free Wi-Fi 6 router. There are no contracts, T-Mobile swears that rate hikes won’t occur, and customers can upgrade to 1 Gbps internet if the base plan isn’t enough for their household.

For reference, AT&T Fiber starts at $55 but only supports 300 Mbps speeds in its base plan. You also have to pay a rental fee for AT&T’s hardware—it seems that T-Mobile Fiber is a much more affordable option, although AT&T offers maximum speeds up to 5 Gbps and is more widely available.

I should also note that T-Mobile is advertising its fiber service to homes in Colorado. The previous NYC rollout was exclusive to apartments. And although T-Mobile used Pilot Fiber’s network in NYC, we’re not sure which network its using in Colorado. (As The Mobile Report notes, there are rumors that T-Mobile is building its own fiber network through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.)

Of course, T-Mobile also offers 5G Home Internet starting at $50 a month. And those who need a seriously affordable internet plan should look into the into the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which guarantees huge discounts for households that are below the poverty line or participate in government benefits programs (such as SNAP, Medicaid, Veterans Pension, and so on).

Those who live in the cities of Pueblo or Northglenn can check T-Mobile Fiber availability today. You may also be eligible for T-Mobile Fiber if you live in an NYC apartment.