Hyundai Goes Big and Small With New Kona EV

The affordable Hyundai Kona Electric crossover is back and better than ever for 2024. When the redesigned EV goes on sale later this summer, it’ll arrive with two battery options, more range, a roomy interior, and OTA updates for an improved owner experience.

Hyundai gave us our first glance at the car last year, followed by its global debut in March, but now we’re finally getting more details about the electrified model coming to North America. After getting shown up by the stylish Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the new IONIQ 6, the crossover EV has a new design with plenty to offer.

The all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric increases the range to 260+ miles per charge thanks to a higher capacity 64.8Wh battery. That’s more than the previous generation, albeit not by much. However, the company also has a smaller 48.6 kWh battery package that delivers around 197 miles per charge for those on a budget.

The Kona Electric is still only front-wheel drive, but the bigger battery helps it push over 200 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. However, the new Kona platform wasn’t upgraded to the E-GMP 800-volt platform of the IONIQ and still uses the 400-volt setup from the previous generation.

Sadly, this means the battery will charge from 10-80% in around 43 minutes, which isn’t the best these days. It supports battery preconditioning to improve range and charging in less-than-ideal weather conditions, vehicle-to-load support to power devices from the many accessory ports inside the vehicle, and more.

This time around, the Kona supports OTA updates, meaning the manufacturer can improve the entire experience, from the vehicle to the infotainment display, over the air without owners bringing it to a dealership. We’re seeing this on more cars lately, but it’s typically reserved for more expensive models or luxury brands. There’s also new support for “i-Pedal” one-pedal driving.

Here’s what Hyundai had to say during the announcement at the New York Auto Show: “The all-new 2024 KONA represents a dramatic evolution in form and function. From its sleek ultramodern design to its larger, more sophisticated interior, our futuristic new SUV is sure to turn heads everywhere—including yours.”

Then, the interior is seeing a similar overhaul thanks to a longer design, which allows for a roomier interior for the driver and passengers, not to mention more storage space. Other interior upgrades include lighting throughout, dual 12.3-inch screens, driver monitoring systems, and other advanced safety features.

Unfortunately, we don’t have official EPA mileage ratings yet, nor a price tag. However, the new Hyundai Kona Electric (and its similar gasoline-powered sibling) will arrive later this summer.