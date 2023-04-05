Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Hyundai Goes Big and Small With New Kona EV

The new Kona has more range, OTA updates, and two battery options.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Hyundai KONA Electric new for 2024.
Hyundai

The affordable Hyundai Kona Electric crossover is back and better than ever for 2024. When the redesigned EV goes on sale later this summer, it’ll arrive with two battery options, more range, a roomy interior, and OTA updates for an improved owner experience.

Hyundai gave us our first glance at the car last year, followed by its global debut in March, but now we’re finally getting more details about the electrified model coming to North America. After getting shown up by the stylish Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the new IONIQ 6, the crossover EV has a new design with plenty to offer.

The all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric increases the range to 260+ miles per charge thanks to a higher capacity 64.8Wh battery. That’s more than the previous generation, albeit not by much. However, the company also has a smaller 48.6 kWh battery package that delivers around 197 miles per charge for those on a budget.

1 of 3
2024 Kona electric rear end in the desert.
Hyundai
2024 Hyundai KONA electric interior view.
Hyundai
Hyundai KONA Electric under the hood.
Hyundai
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

The Kona Electric is still only front-wheel drive, but the bigger battery helps it push over 200 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. However, the new Kona platform wasn’t upgraded to the E-GMP 800-volt platform of the IONIQ and still uses the 400-volt setup from the previous generation.

Sadly, this means the battery will charge from 10-80% in around 43 minutes, which isn’t the best these days. It supports battery preconditioning to improve range and charging in less-than-ideal weather conditions, vehicle-to-load support to power devices from the many accessory ports inside the vehicle, and more.

What Is One-Pedal Driving for Electric Cars
RELATEDWhat Is One-Pedal Driving for Electric Cars

This time around, the Kona supports OTA updates, meaning the manufacturer can improve the entire experience, from the vehicle to the infotainment display, over the air without owners bringing it to a dealership. We’re seeing this on more cars lately, but it’s typically reserved for more expensive models or luxury brands. There’s also new support for “i-Pedal” one-pedal driving.

Here’s what Hyundai had to say during the announcement at the New York Auto Show: “The all-new 2024 KONA represents a dramatic evolution in form and function. From its sleek ultramodern design to its larger, more sophisticated interior, our futuristic new SUV is sure to turn heads everywhere—including yours.”

Then, the interior is seeing a similar overhaul thanks to a longer design, which allows for a roomier interior for the driver and passengers, not to mention more storage space. Other interior upgrades include lighting throughout, dual 12.3-inch screens, driver monitoring systems, and other advanced safety features.

Unfortunately, we don’t have official EPA mileage ratings yet, nor a price tag. However, the new Hyundai Kona Electric (and its similar gasoline-powered sibling) will arrive later this summer.

via CarScoops

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »