Hitching a Trailer Is Too Easy With Ford’s AI

If you’ve ever gotten frustrated trying to hitch your trailer to your F-Series truck, Ford has a solution: the all-new Ford Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. The AI-powered feature automatically pairs your vehicle with the trailer and guides it through the hitching process with the touch of a button.

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist combines computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to make one of the most frustrating aspects of hauling a trailer, RV, or other vehicle types. The digital hitching assistant automatically controls the truck’s speed, steering, and braking to ensure you get the perfect lineup with your hitch ball. Ford’s in-house team secured 60 patents while developing this industry-first technology.

The new hitching assistant joins Ford’s growing suite of driver-assist technologies for F-Series vehicles. Already existing features include Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which easily backs up a trailer with a simple turn of a knob. Additionally, the company offers Onboard Scales, which measure and display the approximate weight of a truck’s payload. Furthermore, Smart Hitch enables drivers to load trailers and ensures best safety practices.

The Pro Trailer Hitch assist is now available for the Ford F-150, F-150 Lightning, and Super Duty. However, the tool is only meant for conventional hitching, and functionality varies by model.