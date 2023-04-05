Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tax Return Site eFile Caught Sending Users Malware

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

We have some bad news if you used the IRS-authorized website eFile.com to prepare your taxes this year. Security researchers say the site was hacked and compromised for weeks, serving up malware alongside refunds.

According to several users on Reddit dating back to March, not to mention security researchers on Twitter, hackers are using the site to target users with a Windows machine and injecting malware on computers.

The IRS Won't Text You, and Other Tax Scams to Avoid
RELATEDThe IRS Won't Text You, and Other Tax Scams to Avoid

While filing taxes, users could see a fake “This site can’t be reached” pop-up with a link that delivered malware through a javascript file. And considering the first reports are from mid-March, who knows how long this has been happening. You can learn more from a post by Johannes Ullrich, a security researcher at the SANS Technology Institute.

Apparently, users were getting a pop-up saying the site couldn’t be reached and to update their browsers. Then, unfortunately, a malicious link labeled “update.exe” was ready and waiting for unsuspecting users. We do not know the scope of the hack.

If there’s a silver lining, we’re hearing the eFile website was updated and removed the malware link. However, there’s no telling if the site suffered a more significant breach, which would be bad news. The company’s Twitter account has been inactive since 2020, and the website doesn’t mention the hack in any capacity.

Considering all the sensitive information input during tax season, this entire situation is very concerning. We’ll report back if we learn more.

via TechRadar, BleepingComputer

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »