Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub Review: Unwavering Performance
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New LEGO X-Wing Starfighter Is Bigger and Better Than Ever

"Red five standing by."

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Star Wars X-Wing being built by a man.
LEGO

Just in time for Star Wars Day, LEGO is gearing up to release its third X-Wing Starfighter build. Only this time, it’s bigger, better, and far more expensive than the previous two.

This thing is massive, similar to other LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector models, like the UCS AT-AT Walker. The latest X-Wing Starfighter isn’t a small toy like previous releases, and instead costs an eye-watering $240 but will give you a beautiful 1,949-piece set to slowly assemble and enjoy.

The Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023
RELATEDThe Best LEGO 'Star Wars' Sets of 2023

This is a must-build for the ultimate Star Wars fan. That’s because you’ll notice all sorts of details throughout. All you Jedi masters will find the T-65 has an updated wing and engine design complete with 4L4 thrust engines, laser cannons, a detailed cockpit, and much more.

You can place R2-D2 in the designated socket behind the cockpit, toss the Luke minifigure into the Starfighter, and fly into the galaxy to take on the Rebel Alliance.

1 of 3
X-Wing LEGO with anniversary card.
LEGO
LEGO X-Wing cockpit close-up photo
LEGO
The new LEGO X-Wing Starfighter on display.
LEGO
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Once you finally finish putting together nearly 2,000 brick pieces, you’ll be happy to know the wings adjust to flight or attack mode. Or, use it as a conversation starter and centerpiece with the included display stand and anniversary plaque full of X-Wing technical specs and information.

While assembling this beautiful recreation of the iconic fighter, you’ll notice all sorts of more authentic design changes, from Luke’s suit to the detailed lasers and engines. More importantly, at over 21 inches long, this is the biggest X-Wing Starfighter ever released by LEGO. It’ll be available from May 4th for $239 at the link below.

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter

The third X-Wing Starfighter from LEGO is finally here. It's bigger, better, and more authentic than ever. Grab yours for $239.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »