New LEGO X-Wing Starfighter Is Bigger and Better Than Ever

Just in time for Star Wars Day, LEGO is gearing up to release its third X-Wing Starfighter build. Only this time, it’s bigger, better, and far more expensive than the previous two.

This thing is massive, similar to other LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector models, like the UCS AT-AT Walker. The latest X-Wing Starfighter isn’t a small toy like previous releases, and instead costs an eye-watering $240 but will give you a beautiful 1,949-piece set to slowly assemble and enjoy.

This is a must-build for the ultimate Star Wars fan. That’s because you’ll notice all sorts of details throughout. All you Jedi masters will find the T-65 has an updated wing and engine design complete with 4L4 thrust engines, laser cannons, a detailed cockpit, and much more.

You can place R2-D2 in the designated socket behind the cockpit, toss the Luke minifigure into the Starfighter, and fly into the galaxy to take on the Rebel Alliance.

Once you finally finish putting together nearly 2,000 brick pieces, you’ll be happy to know the wings adjust to flight or attack mode. Or, use it as a conversation starter and centerpiece with the included display stand and anniversary plaque full of X-Wing technical specs and information.

While assembling this beautiful recreation of the iconic fighter, you’ll notice all sorts of more authentic design changes, from Luke’s suit to the detailed lasers and engines. More importantly, at over 21 inches long, this is the biggest X-Wing Starfighter ever released by LEGO. It’ll be available from May 4th for $239 at the link below.