Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Force Is Strong With These RGB Lightsaber SSDs

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Seagate Gaming

After launching its limited-edition Star Wars hard drives, Seagate is back with something truly impressive—an illuminated lightsaber SSD. This gaming-ready M.2 drive comes with three interchangeable faceplates, plus customizable RGB that lets you show your side of The Force.

The lightsaber SSD features a maximum 2TB capacity and utilizes PCIe 4.0 for sequential read speeds up to 7300 MBps. These specs, plus the 2550 TBW endurance rating and five-year warranty, make Seagate’s lightsaber drive an interesting option for gamers and enthusiasts alike.

1 of 4
Photo of the Seagate Lightsaber SSD faceplates.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Skywalker, Obi-Wan, and Darth Vader Seagate Lightsaber SSDs
Seagate Gaming
The Seagate Lightsaber NVME SSD
Seagate Gaming
The Luke Skywalker Seagate lightsaber SSD in a PC.
Seagate Gaming
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

Of course, functionality isn’t the selling point. Seagate’s lightsaber drive is a compelling piece of merchandise. Along with customizable lighting, it comes with three interchangeable faceplates—one for Luke Skywalker, another for Obi-Wan, and one for Darth Vader. (By the way, a motherboard with 5V addressable header is required for LED control.)

Star Wars Villainous Review: One of My New Favorite Board Games
RELATEDStar Wars Villainous Review: One of My New Favorite Board Games

It’s hard to see in photos, but these faceplates aren’t flat. Instead, they’re embossed. The lightsaber portion is raised, adding an interesting “3D” look to the SSD. The lightsaber drive also has an integrated passive heatsink, so you don’t need to worry too much about thermals when performing demanding tasks (both the heatsink and faceplates are developed by EKWB).

That said, the heatsink and interchangeable faceplates make this an unusually thick M.2 SSD. We received an early sample from Seagate and found that it’s too chunky for some M.2 screws, so be careful during installation.

Seagate’s Lightsaber Collection FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD is available today for $184.99 (1TB) and $289.99 (2TB). We’ll publish a review of this product once we’ve fully tested its capabilities.

Lightsaber Collection FireCuda SSDs

Seagate's new internal SSDs are based on characters from Star Wars and their lightsabers.

Shop

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »