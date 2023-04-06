The Force Is Strong With These RGB Lightsaber SSDs

After launching its limited-edition Star Wars hard drives, Seagate is back with something truly impressive—an illuminated lightsaber SSD. This gaming-ready M.2 drive comes with three interchangeable faceplates, plus customizable RGB that lets you show your side of The Force.

The lightsaber SSD features a maximum 2TB capacity and utilizes PCIe 4.0 for sequential read speeds up to 7300 MBps. These specs, plus the 2550 TBW endurance rating and five-year warranty, make Seagate’s lightsaber drive an interesting option for gamers and enthusiasts alike.

Of course, functionality isn’t the selling point. Seagate’s lightsaber drive is a compelling piece of merchandise. Along with customizable lighting, it comes with three interchangeable faceplates—one for Luke Skywalker, another for Obi-Wan, and one for Darth Vader. (By the way, a motherboard with 5V addressable header is required for LED control.)

It’s hard to see in photos, but these faceplates aren’t flat. Instead, they’re embossed. The lightsaber portion is raised, adding an interesting “3D” look to the SSD. The lightsaber drive also has an integrated passive heatsink, so you don’t need to worry too much about thermals when performing demanding tasks (both the heatsink and faceplates are developed by EKWB).

That said, the heatsink and interchangeable faceplates make this an unusually thick M.2 SSD. We received an early sample from Seagate and found that it’s too chunky for some M.2 screws, so be careful during installation.

Seagate’s Lightsaber Collection FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD is available today for $184.99 (1TB) and $289.99 (2TB). We’ll publish a review of this product once we’ve fully tested its capabilities.