The Best Smart LED Light Bars of 2023

If you prefer to work, game, watch movies, meditate, or relax with ambient light, then smart light bars are a must-have. The best smart lights also have a music sync feature that changes with the rhythm of any music you’re playing. Smart light bars can be mounted in different positions on the wall, behind screens, or on table tops for captivating results.

What to Look For in a Smart Light Bar

When shopping for a smart light bar, it is important to consider some of the key factors that can impact your experience, such as:

Ease of Installation : Smart light bars are generally easy to install. Some can be installed using strong adhesives or screen mounting brackets. They can also be installed on a table mounting bracket and often require some wiring that you can typically do yourself.

Smart light bars are generally easy to install. Some can be installed using strong adhesives or screen mounting brackets. They can also be installed on a table mounting bracket and often require some wiring that you can typically do yourself. App Support : Smart light bars usually come with dedicated Android/iOS apps with which you can control features such as scene modes, brightness, timing, music modes, and more. Some also come with a remote control.

Smart light bars usually come with dedicated Android/iOS apps with which you can control features such as scene modes, brightness, timing, music modes, and more. Some also come with a remote control. Voice Control : Not all smart light bars have a voice control feature. However, the best smart light bars often come with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Some, like the premium Philips Hue Play White and Color Ambiance Light Bar, also support HomeKit and SmartThings.

Not all smart light bars have a voice control feature. However, the best smart light bars often come with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Some, like the premium Philips Hue Play White and Color Ambiance Light Bar, also support HomeKit and SmartThings. Scene Modes : The best smart light bars support pre-set or DIY mood lighting with different scene modes or changing colors. The more scene modes supported, the more variety, depth, and color you can expect to experience.

The best smart light bars support pre-set or DIY mood lighting with different scene modes or changing colors. The more scene modes supported, the more variety, depth, and color you can expect to experience. Music Sync: Using built-in microphones and Bluetooth connectivity, the best smart light bars can sync with and change colors with the rhythm of any song you play. Rhythmically changing scenes can enhance entertainment, but is unadvisable for anyone with photosensitive epilepsy.

Best Overall: Govee H6053 RGBWW Smart Light Bar

Pros ✓ High-quality and affordable smart light bars

High-quality and affordable smart light bars ✓ 12 scene modes with four music modes supported

12 scene modes with four music modes supported ✓ Bluetooth compatible with Music Sync Cons ✗ No built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support

Govee produces high-quality outdoor smart lights, TV backlights, wall strip lights, and other essential smart lights for your office desk, gaming setup, TV, or living space. For the best smart light bars, you’ll hardly go wrong with the Govee H6053 RGBWW Smart Light Bars. Whether you want a fireplace feel or a sunset setting, you can count on this pair of app-controlled smart light bars.

It is easy to install, calibrate, and operate, like the Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bar. The bars come in pairs with Bluetooth connectivity, but do not support Alexa and Google Assistant. However, you can purchase a Govee Smart Switch and pair it with Alexa. It supports 12 dynamic scene modes, light effects, and four Music Modes. It can be mounted vertically, horizontally, or behind screens.

Best Overall Govee H6053 RGBWW Smart Light Bar The Govee H6053 RGBWW Smart Light Bar is versatile and supports 12 dynamic scene modes, light effects, and four music modes, among other features.

Best Budget: APEKX Indoor RGB Smart LED Light Bar

Pros ✓ Budget-friendly smart light bar

Budget-friendly smart light bar ✓ 16 colors, 10 brightness levels, and four scene modes

16 colors, 10 brightness levels, and four scene modes ✓ Bluetooth compatible with Music Sync support Cons ✗ Alexa and Google Assistant not supported

If you want a good quality and even more affordable smart light bar (than the Govee H6053 Smart Light Bar), then we recommend the budget-friendly APEKX Indoor RGB Smart LED Light Bar. It is one of the best smart light bars you can get for under $20. However, unlike the Govee H6053, it doesn’t come in pairs.

This smart light bar supports 16 colors, 10 brightness levels, and four lighting modes and is both remote and app-controlled. It also has a Bluetooth-enabled Dynamic Audio Sync feature that syncs with and changes with your music’s rhythm, making it ideal for gaming, movies, parties, and other indoor uses. It comes with a stand and can be mounted in a variety of positions.

Best Budget APEKX Indoor RGB Smart LED Light Bar The APEKX Indoor RGB Smart LED Light Bar somehow balances high-quality tech with attractive affordability.

Best Premium: Philips Hue Play White and Color Smart Light Bars

Pros ✓ Superb smart light bars for excellent results

Superb smart light bars for excellent results ✓ Multiple colors, lighting options, and scene modes, with music sync supported

Multiple colors, lighting options, and scene modes, with music sync supported ✓ Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant/Nest, and Samsung SmartThings compatible Cons ✗ Pricey smart light bars requiring a Philips Hue Hub (sold separately)

If you can afford to spend more on a smart light bar (and a Philips Hue Hub), then the Philips Hue Play White and Color Smart Light Bars is the best smart light bar for you. Although Philips Hue Smart Lights are generally expensive, this is our top recommendation for the best premium smart light bar for a reason. Sold in pairs, it comes equipped with sufficient bells and whistles to light up your world.

It supports Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant/Nest products, and Samsung SmartThings. Easy to install and operate, it allows you to connect up to three Hue Plays to enhance your TV, monitor, or spatial backdrop with the most enchanting colors. It supports multiple scene modes and lighting modes, with music sync and different placement positions.

Best Premium Philips Hue Play White and Color Smart Light Bars The Philips Hue Play White and Color Smart Light Bars are the ideal option for those with a bigger budget and bigger expectations.

Best for Gaming and Music: Sengled RGBW Smart Light Bars

Pros ✓ Quality smart light bars for gaming, music, and movies

Quality smart light bars for gaming, music, and movies ✓ Supports multiple colors, lighting, and scene modes

Supports multiple colors, lighting, and scene modes ✓ Alexa and Google Assistant compatible with music sync support Cons ✗ Set up requires some doing

If you’re in the market for the best smart light bars specifically for gaming and music purposes, we highly recommend the Sengled RGBW Smart Light Bars. This option is priced lower than the Philips Hue Play White and Color Ambiance Light Bars, but can give it a fair run for its money. It supports 27 preset modes for ambient movies, music, and gaming.

Also app-controlled (with a dynamic multi-functional app), this pair of quality smart light bars supports Wi-Fi connectivity and can be voice-controlled with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It also features high-sensitivity mics that allow it to sync perfectly with music and movies for the best audio-visual experiences. You can place the bars in different positions for maximum effect.

Best for Gaming and Music Sengled RGBW Smart Light Bars The Sengled RGBW Smart Light Bars let you enrich your gaming, music, and video experience with enchanting colors.

Best for Wall Mounting: Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light

Pros ✓ Solid smart lights for any wall in your home, office, or living space

Solid smart lights for any wall in your home, office, or living space ✓ Up to 76 colors (per time), 40 dynamic scene modes, and 12 music modes supported

Up to 76 colors (per time), 40 dynamic scene modes, and 12 music modes supported ✓ Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Not mountable on a bracket

If you have little kids around the house and a low-profile TV stand, a vertically mounted smart light bar may not be suitable for you. Instead, you may want to opt for a smart wall light. And one of the best smart wall lights we recommend is the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light. When we reviewed the Govee Glide RGBIC, we found that it is easy to install, eye-catching, and easily app-controlled.

It supports up to 76 colors with up to 40 dynamic scene modes to choose from. It comes in eight pieces and four corners, allowing you to install it in different locations for a beautiful, breathtaking ambiance while gaming or streaming. It also has built-in mics for music sync with up to 12 vibrant music modes supported. You can also opt for the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels or other affordable alternatives to Philips Hue Light Strips.