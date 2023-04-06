Buying Guides
News

Microsoft SwiftKey Lets You Use the Bing AI Chatbot In Any App

Wow, SwiftKey's finally getting some love.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Bing Chat AI open on phone infront of a keyboad
Joe Fedewa / Review Geek

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is arguably the smartest keyboard app. It allows you to quickly type using gestures, and its predictive text algorithm is surprisingly effective. But SwiftKey is getting even smarter thanks to new Bing AI integration, now available in the Android SwiftKey Beta.

We shouldn’t be surprised by this development. After all, Microsoft is aggressively plugging Bing AI into all of its apps, products, and services. But SwiftKey rarely gets the attention it deserves, and it often feels like Microsoft neglects this virtual keyboard—we’re glad that SwiftKey is getting some love.

SwiftKey with a big blue Bing AI button.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
A Bing button appears in the SwiftKey toolbar.
Trying to use the Bing AI "Tone" function in SwiftKey.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek Using the Bing AI to adjust my tone in SwiftKey.
Bing AI tone function failing to work in SwiftKey.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek Eh, it's still in beta.
Using Bing AI chat from SwiftKey
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek
You can launch the full Bing chatbot from SwiftKey.
Anyway, the experience here is pretty straightforward. The SwiftKey Beta app now features a big Bing button in its toolbar. Pressing this button reveals three functions; Search, Tone, and Chat.

The Search function allows you to search the web without opening a new app or browser. SwiftKey originally added this Bing Search tool in 2018, but it was removed a few years later for reasons that are still unclear. I hesitate to call Search an AI feature, but I’m happy to see its return.

SwiftKey’s new Tone tool is a bit more interesting. It allows you to adjust the tone of your writing in any app (using Bing’s AI). And, of course, the Chat button simply opens a pop-up version of the Bing chatbot—you could use this to compose material for an email or message, though the experience is still a bit clunky.

Again, you need the latest Android SwiftKey Beta to test these new features. You also need to sign in with a Microsoft account and activate the Bing AI. (If you activate this AI through SwiftKey, it will ask you to join a waitlist. Don’t worry; it will immediately grant access without a waiting period.) There’s no word on iPhone support.

Source: Microsoft

