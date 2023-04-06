RAM Teases Impressive 500 Mile Range on Its Electric Truck

After months of teasers and revealing a concept truck in January, RAM has finally released more details on its upcoming 2025 RAM 1500 REV electric truck. The company wants to raise the bar by promising 500 miles of range and more to take on the Ford, Chevy, Rivian, and Tesla competition.

We got our first glance at the upcoming RAM 1500 EV in early 2022, and now we’re hearing it’ll officially arrive in late 2024. RAM Trucks CEO said the team is okay with being late to the party as it didn’t want to leave out key features and specs that make it a truck.

Now, RAM is teasing a vehicle that delivers “capability without compromise” by claiming it’ll offer the range, towing, and payload truck owners have come to expect, all without being limited by slow charging times.

This week at the New York International Auto Show, RAM Trucks is finally sharing official specs regarding range, towing, and battery configurations, not to mention showing off the finalized interior design.

According to RAM Trucks, the all-new 2025 RAM 1500 REV will have a towing capability of 14,000 lbs, a 2,700 payload capacity, and a class-leading range thanks to two battery configurations. The standard model will target 350 miles per charge from a 168 kWh battery, or buyers can opt for the massive 229 kWh battery pack that’ll potentially deliver 500 miles of range.

For comparison, the Long Range F-150 Lightning only has a 131 kWh battery, and GMC’s massive Hummer EV comes in at 212 kWh, making the 1500 REV sound wild. RAM went on to tease performance, including a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds, water fording up to 24 inches deep, and plenty of torque thanks to 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque.

As for fast charging, the 800V system gives owners 110 miles of range in only 10 minutes. With all that battery power, RAM said it’d offer bidirectional charging to power a home, not to mention features like vehicle-to-vehicle, V2H, and vehicle-to-grid technology. Perfect for keeping the lights on or powering tools on a job site.

The interior looks as overboard as those battery specs sound, complete with a vertical 14.5-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and even an odd 10.25-inch widescreen display for passengers.

From everything we’ve seen, this will be one expensive electric pickup, especially for the 500-mile range variant. That said, RAM plans to offer five trim levels, including the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and a new trim called Tungsten.

Production will start later this year with the first pre-order delivering shipping by the end of 2024. And while you can head to RAMRev.com and reserve one today, don’t expect it to arrive until sometime in 2025.