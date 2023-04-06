Buying Guides
Motorola’s Affordable Moto G Power Ticks All the Boxes

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Moto G Power 5G on a dramatic black background.
Motorola

While the world obsesses over Moto Razr leaks, we’re more interested in Motorola’s budget products. And the new Moto G Power (2023 Edition) is quite an interesting device—for just $300, it offers several premium features and can go toe-to-toe with similar products from Samsung.

The big selling point here, at least to me, is the 5000mAh battery. Motorola says that the Moto G Power will offer up to 38 hours of battery life, so you shouldn’t wake up to a dead phone if you forget to plug it in at night. (For reference, the battery charges at a respectable 15 watts. But the phone only comes with a 10-watt charger.)

Beyond the battery, Moto G Power packs a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also uses a fairly large 50MP main camera, plus a 13MP selfie lens and a 3MP macro camera. I can’t attest to the quality of these cameras without a hands-on experience, of course.

The Moto G Power 5G in white and black colorways.
Motorola

And I’m happy to say that the Moto G Power has a headphone jack. You don’t need to buy any stupid adapters or accessories to use wired headphones with the Moto G Power. (Of course, this phone also offers the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. You won’t have any trouble with wireless headphones or accessories.)

Under the hood, the Moto G Power uses a modest MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. This processor is comparable to the Snapdragon 778G and features 5G connectivity—it’s a solid option for the average user and it can endure most mobile games, assuming that you don’t need the highest-possible graphics settings.

Samsung's Affordable New Phone Packs a Pretty Screen
RELATEDSamsung's Affordable New Phone Packs a Pretty Screen

I am a bit concerned about the base model of the Moto G Power, which uses just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If possible, I suggest buying the upgraded version with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage, as it will give you a smoother experience and (possibly) extend the lifespan of the phone.

Anyhow, the Moto G Power (2023 Edition) launches on April 13th for $300. It will be available on the Motorola webstore, Amazon, and Best Buy. Carriers will receive the phone at a later date. I should note that the Moto G Power is similar to Samsung’s new Galaxy A54, which costs just $250 with an eligible trade-in.

Moto G Power 5G (2023 Model)

The Moto G Power 5G features a large 5000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, a headphone jack, and a 50MP main camera. It's a pretty neat package for the price.

Shop

Source: Motorola

