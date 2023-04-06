Motorola’s Affordable Moto G Power Ticks All the Boxes

While the world obsesses over Moto Razr leaks, we’re more interested in Motorola’s budget products. And the new Moto G Power (2023 Edition) is quite an interesting device—for just $300, it offers several premium features and can go toe-to-toe with similar products from Samsung.

The big selling point here, at least to me, is the 5000mAh battery. Motorola says that the Moto G Power will offer up to 38 hours of battery life, so you shouldn’t wake up to a dead phone if you forget to plug it in at night. (For reference, the battery charges at a respectable 15 watts. But the phone only comes with a 10-watt charger.)

Beyond the battery, Moto G Power packs a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also uses a fairly large 50MP main camera, plus a 13MP selfie lens and a 3MP macro camera. I can’t attest to the quality of these cameras without a hands-on experience, of course.

And I’m happy to say that the Moto G Power has a headphone jack. You don’t need to buy any stupid adapters or accessories to use wired headphones with the Moto G Power. (Of course, this phone also offers the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. You won’t have any trouble with wireless headphones or accessories.)

Under the hood, the Moto G Power uses a modest MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. This processor is comparable to the Snapdragon 778G and features 5G connectivity—it’s a solid option for the average user and it can endure most mobile games, assuming that you don’t need the highest-possible graphics settings.

I am a bit concerned about the base model of the Moto G Power, which uses just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If possible, I suggest buying the upgraded version with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage, as it will give you a smoother experience and (possibly) extend the lifespan of the phone.

Anyhow, the Moto G Power (2023 Edition) launches on April 13th for $300. It will be available on the Motorola webstore, Amazon, and Best Buy. Carriers will receive the phone at a later date. I should note that the Moto G Power is similar to Samsung’s new Galaxy A54, which costs just $250 with an eligible trade-in.

