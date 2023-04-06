Your Favorite Canceled HBO Show Could Be on Roku Now

For those that didn’t know, the Roku Channel has a slew of free TV channels full of movies or shows, and they’re constantly adding more. Better yet, some fan-favorite HBO Original series are making their way to the Roku Channel.

Earlier this year, Warners Bros. Discovery partnered with Roku and Tubi to license new content, and according to TechCrunch, it started appearing on Roku this week. Yes, Westworld is back online.

Several excellent titles removed from HBO late last year are now readily available on Roku. Along with Westworld, you can find Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, and more. Seriously.

Between these shows getting removed from the platform or HBO raising its prices, some users could look for a new place to enjoy the content. If so, you may consider checking out Roku’s ever-expanding selection.

And while those first three shows mentioned are some of the most popular, they’re certainly not the only ones. You can also find hit movies and canceled or discontinued reality TV content. Those include: FBoy Island, Legendary, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, Finding Magic Mike, The Time Traveler’s Wife, My Cat from Hell, Murder Chose Me, How It’s Made, My Five Wives and more.

Go ahead and fire up your Roku device or the Roku Channel, and look for WB (Warner Bro) branded channels to watch some reality TV or dive back into the wild ride that is Westworld. Or, grab the Roku Express from our link below.

