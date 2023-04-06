Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Favorite Canceled HBO Show Could Be on Roku Now

Time to binge-watch 'Westworld' again.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Roku Ultra on a TV stand.
Justin Duino / Review Geek

For those that didn’t know, the Roku Channel has a slew of free TV channels full of movies or shows, and they’re constantly adding more. Better yet, some fan-favorite HBO Original series are making their way to the Roku Channel.

Earlier this year, Warners Bros. Discovery partnered with Roku and Tubi to license new content, and according to TechCrunch, it started appearing on Roku this week. Yes, Westworld is back online.

Several excellent titles removed from HBO late last year are now readily available on Roku. Along with Westworld, you can find Raised by WolvesThe Nevers, and more. Seriously.

Here's Why You Should Buy the Roku Voice Remote
RELATEDHere's Why You Should Buy the Roku Voice Remote

Between these shows getting removed from the platform or HBO raising its prices, some users could look for a new place to enjoy the content. If so, you may consider checking out Roku’s ever-expanding selection.

And while those first three shows mentioned are some of the most popular, they’re certainly not the only ones. You can also find hit movies and canceled or discontinued reality TV content. Those include: FBoy Island, Legendary, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, Finding Magic Mike, The Time Traveler’s Wife, My Cat from Hell, Murder Chose Me, How It’s Made, My Five Wives and more.

Go ahead and fire up your Roku device or the Roku Channel, and look for WB (Warner Bro) branded channels to watch some reality TV or dive back into the wild ride that is Westworld. Or, grab the Roku Express from our link below.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device

Stream free live TV, news, and sports, plus get all your favorite streaming apps with the Roku Express.

Amazon

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

Best Buy

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

Target

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

via Gizmodo

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »