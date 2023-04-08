Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Best Buy Will Recycle Your Electronics Through the Mail

But you need to pay $23 or $30.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The outside of a Best Buy store.
Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock.com

When you need to get rid of old electronics, a trip to Best Buy is usually the smartest option. Best Buy lets you drop off old electronics for recycling at any of its stores. But what if you don’t feel like leaving home? Well, Best Buy will now accept your junk by mail.

As part of its expanded recycling program, Best Buy will allow customers to order a box in one of two sizes—$23 gets you a small box (9 x 5 x 3 inches), while $30 pays for a large box (18 x 14 x 4 inches). The small box allows you to send in 6 pounds of electronics, though the large box carries up to 15 pounds. (These weight capacities must be honored. Otherwise, UPS won’t ship your stuff to Best Buy.)

To be clear, in-store recycling at Best Buy is completely free. I suggest skipping the mail-in program when possible—you could even try recycling your stuff at a Lowe’s or Home Depot if you don’t have a Best Buy in your area. Mailing your stuff to Best Buy only makes sense if you’re extremely busy, don’t have any transportation, or live in the middle of nowhere.

You can also pay Best Buy $200 to pick up electronics from your home. Obviously, this option is intended for heavy items, such as rear projection TVs or appliances. And while I would normally suggest selling (or giving away) this kinda stuff on Craigslist or Facebook, home pickup is a solid option if you’re in a rush or can’t move large items on your own.

In any case, Best Buy says it’s collected 2.7 billion pounds of electronics through its recycling programs. That’s a significant amount of stuff that, under normal circumstances, may have ended up in a landfill. E-waste is a massive problem, so we’re glad to see that Best Buy is offering new ways to make recycling more accessible.

Source: Best Buy via Engadget

