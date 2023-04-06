Buying Guides
Walmart is Adding EV Charging Stations to Stores Nationwide

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
If you were looking for another reason to stop in and shop at the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart just announced plans to build a “coast-to-coast” network of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations at its stores.

While Walmart already offers EV charging at nearly 280 retail locations thanks to a partnership with Electrify America and EVgo, the company doesn’t think that’s nearly enough. As a result, by 2030, it plans to have thousands of chargers at most of its almost 4,700 stores and 600 Sam’s Club locations in the United States.

According to Reuters, the big-box retailer has stores everywhere, most of which are located within 10 minutes of 90% of Americans. If this expansion goes as planned, EV owners everywhere can easily find a reliable place to charge their vehicles.

Here’s what Walmart’s SVP of Energy Transformation had to say, “Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright, and safe location when needed.”

Walmart is uniquely positioned to easily add charging locations to key areas coast-to-coast, making it easier to own an EV without dealing with range anxiety or finding a charger. Travelers can search for a Walmart, and local residents can access a fast charger while getting groceries.

In the blog post, Walmart said it aims to offer at least four charging stations at every participating store, wants to own and operate the network itself, and is currently in the process of identifying suppliers. In the future, Walmart could genuinely be your one-stop shop.

Source: Walmart

