Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Audeze Filter Review: A Great Speakerphone, but Do You Need It?
KeePassXC Password Manager Review: New and Improved?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mobvoi Ticwatch Models Next in Line for Wear OS 3 Update

Only two models were mentioned.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Mobvoi

When Samsung and Google partnered up on Wear OS 3 back in 2021, many smartwatch users wondered if their wearable would ever see the update. And while a few arrived over the last few years, select Mobvoi TicWatch models could be next.

Several TicWatch models have been out for a while, but none have received an update to Wear OS 3, even after the company promised it was in the works.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review: The New Best Wear OS Watch
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review: The New Best Wear OS Watch

Thankfully, according to a report from XDA Developers, a customer service specialist on the official TicWatch Facebook group shared a big update for owners. After countless delays and mostly silence, the update is coming soon.

Apparently, Mobvoi says an update to Wear OS 3 is coming in Q3 for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and the popular TicWatch E3. However, there’s no mention of the regular TicWtch 3 Pro. It’s also worth noting that we’ve seen this type of statement from the company before, so we’ll have to wait and see if it ever arrives.

While there’s a good chance a few other TicWatch models will receive the much-needed update to Wear OS 3 at some point, it’s hard to say for sure. Plus, Q3 is still a long wait. If some don’t get it, users may consider upgrading to the rumored TicWatch 5 Pro that’s reportedly coming soon. We’ll keep an eye out for more details.

via XDA Developers

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »