Mobvoi Ticwatch Models Next in Line for Wear OS 3 Update

When Samsung and Google partnered up on Wear OS 3 back in 2021, many smartwatch users wondered if their wearable would ever see the update. And while a few arrived over the last few years, select Mobvoi TicWatch models could be next.

Several TicWatch models have been out for a while, but none have received an update to Wear OS 3, even after the company promised it was in the works.

Thankfully, according to a report from XDA Developers, a customer service specialist on the official TicWatch Facebook group shared a big update for owners. After countless delays and mostly silence, the update is coming soon.

Apparently, Mobvoi says an update to Wear OS 3 is coming in Q3 for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and the popular TicWatch E3. However, there’s no mention of the regular TicWtch 3 Pro. It’s also worth noting that we’ve seen this type of statement from the company before, so we’ll have to wait and see if it ever arrives.

While there’s a good chance a few other TicWatch models will receive the much-needed update to Wear OS 3 at some point, it’s hard to say for sure. Plus, Q3 is still a long wait. If some don’t get it, users may consider upgrading to the rumored TicWatch 5 Pro that’s reportedly coming soon. We’ll keep an eye out for more details.